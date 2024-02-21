Digicel named title sponsor for Rupununi Rodeo 2024

Kaieteur News – The Rupununi Livestock Producers Association (RLPA) named DIGICEL as the title sponsor of this year’s Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo.

Digicel has been supporting this event for more than a decade and this year they are on board as the largest partner, the telecommunication company said in a press release. Digicel said it is a household name within the Rupununi as they remain the widest mobile and internet provider in Region 9, Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo.

The Rupununi Rodeo has been one of the country’s largest activities on the annual tourism calendar, usually attracting thousands of patrons. Last year, the rodeo attracted over 6,000 patrons daily and this year we anticipate attendance exceeding 15,000 persons.

Simone Pierre, Head of Commercial, Digicel noted, “we are honoured and excited to be the title sponsor for this year’s Lethem Rodeo. This partnership not only underscores our dedication to supporting local communities but also signifies our commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Guyana. We believe in the power of such events to unite people, foster community spirit, and create unforgettable memories. Rodeo over the years has definitely demonstrated its power of bringing people together and we are grateful to align our brand with an event that exemplifies our slogan “Better Together”.

President Michelle Kenyon (RLPA) in her remarks said “my team is thrilled to announce Digicel as the “Title Sponsor” of our annual rodeo, now “Digicel Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo 2024!” The Rupununi Rodeo is the largest and most anticipated annual event in the Rupununi region. It highlights the essence of the Rupununi ranching culture, which is thriving in many sections of the region and draws thousands of visitors each year from all across Guyana and beyond.

Digicel’s support will allow us to continue promoting and celebrating Rupununi’s rich ranching culture. We are looking forward to a fantastic event with their partnership. With Digicel’s partnership this year, Rodeo is expected to be more exciting as patrons will enjoy giveaways, deals and much more fun activities. The Digicel Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo will be held Easter weekend, March 29th – 31st at Tabatinga, Lethem.