Latest update February 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

 “We know how to do it safely, reliably and responsibly”

Feb 20, 2024 News

– ExxonMobil Upstream President tells critics of gas pipeline

Kaieteur News – President of ExxonMobil’s Upstream Company, Liam Mallon yesterday addressed critics of the gas pipeline being built in Guyana to support the Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project.

President of ExxonMobil Upstream Company, Liam Mallon

President of ExxonMobil Upstream Company, Liam Mallon

He was delivering remarks at the third annual Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo being hosted at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, under the theme “Fuelling Transformation and Modernization.”

Mallon said, “I’ve heard critics here talked about the risks of the gas to energy pipeline. I’ll remind you that 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of our company’s, that first long distance running pipeline. We’ve been doing this for a century. We know how to do it. We know how to do it safely, reliably and responsibly.”

ExxonMobil is currently constructing a 12-inch pipeline that connects to the Liza One and Liza Two fields in the Stabroek Block to the Wales development site where the government of Guyana is developing a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility and a 300-megawatt power plant.

Mallon talked up the company’s commitment to environmental protection, urging that Exxon can produce the energy and products critical to modern life and at the same time, make a meaningful contribution to reducing emissions. He lauded Guyana for what he described as “world leadership” for sharing the commitment to environmental protection and commitment to safe operations.

It must be noted that while the Upstream Company President boasted of safety and reliability of Exxon’s operations, a quick internet search showed that the global energy giant has been slapped with multiple lawsuits for pipeline explosions during its decade-old operations.

Energy Intelligence reported in November 2001 that Exxon was fined $225,000 for a pipeline blast that killed one person, injured two others, and damaged property. In 2015, Pipeline and Gas Journal reported that the California agency that investigates workplace accidents has cited and fined ExxonMobil more than $560,000 for workplace safety and health violations following a probe into a February explosion at a Los Angeles-area refinery.

Meanwhile, Reuters in a June 2019 report said Exxon Mobil Corp has agreed to pay a $1 million civil penalty to settle U.S. charges involving a 2011 pipeline rupture that spilled oil into the Yellowstone River in Montana.

Flooding was blamed for an underwater breach that spread more than 1,500 barrels of oil along the waterway and caused the evacuation of about 140 people near Laurel, Montana. There are numerous other instances in which the company was slapped with legal action for incidents stemming from its oil and gas infrastructure.  In Guyana, the company submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the gas pipeline where it signaled early on the damage that can be done by gas leaks.

Exxon’s Consultant, Environmental Resources Management (ERM), said in the study that gas leaks, and worse yet explosions are likely to occur as a result of corrosion, objects striking the pipeline, and a buildup of stress in the pipe wall, causing buckling. Even though this risk was identified, the Consultant did not see it fit to also attach a detailed response plan, accompanied by the various scenarios in which such an event can occur. The government had said that a Gas Leak Management Plan (GLMP) would be conducted prior to the startup of the facility, which is expected for year end, or early 2025.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Ayuh swallow ExxonM and Jagdeo spit, not me.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Imlach, Motie return to Harpy Eagles side, as Champs seek turnaround 

Imlach, Motie return to Harpy Eagles side, as Champs seek

Feb 20, 2024

West Indies Championship 2024 Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Harpy Eagles have made two crucial changes to their side ahead of round 3, with Tevin Imlach and Gudakesh Motie looking to make...
Read More
Stolen Money could steal the show at Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani horse race

Stolen Money could steal the show at Jumbo...

Feb 20, 2024

Delroy Tyrrell breaks Record at NE- 10 Conference Swim Meet

Delroy Tyrrell breaks Record at NE- 10 Conference...

Feb 20, 2024

BCB presents gear under Dr. Dukhi Trust Fund 

BCB presents gear under Dr. Dukhi Trust Fund 

Feb 20, 2024

Action ends following jam-packed tourney 

Action ends following jam-packed tourney 

Feb 20, 2024

Briton John cops Forbes Burnham Memorial Meet title

Briton John cops Forbes Burnham Memorial Meet...

Feb 20, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Utter disappointment!

    Kaieteur News – The world stands on helpless while Israel continues its slaughter of the Palestinians. Even in the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]