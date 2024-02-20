Latest update February 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Inmates shake-off handcuffs, escape at prison gate – cops under close arrest

Feb 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Two policemen are under close arrest after two men remanded by the Georgetown Magistrate Court on Monday escaped after arriving at Lusignan Prison gate located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Police said that they escaped around 15:00hrs and identified them as  Keon Webster, a 31-year-old Bus Driver of Graham Street, Plaisance, ECD. He was charged with simple larceny. The second inmate is  Kareem Douglas, a 23-year-old Taxi Driver of Alberttown, Georgetown who was also charged with simple larceny. Police ranks from the Brickdam Police Station were tasked with escorting the two men and another prisoner, Reon Jonas, a 26-year-old of East La Penitence, Georgetown, charged with Robbery Under Arms.

The trio was all handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle. The escapees were reportedly handcuffed together during the journey to the prison.  When the vehicle arrived, it reportedly reversed to the ‘Reception Gate’ of the prison. Jonas walked in but “the other two inmates Webster and Douglas who were previously handcuffed to each other, jumped out of the prison van and began running north towards the public road.”

Police did not say if the ranks had opened the handcuffs or they had picked it open themselves but reported that Webster had the handcuff still hanging on the left hand. Police ranks along with the Prison Service ranks reportedly chased behind the men but they ran west through the prison farm and then split up in different directions and disappeared. Up to press time a joint search party was still in the area trying to find the prisoners. CCTV footage from the prison is being reviewed and the two police ranks who escorted them to the prison are under close arrest as

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Ayuh swallow ExxonM and Jagdeo spit, not me.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Imlach, Motie return to Harpy Eagles side, as Champs seek turnaround 

Imlach, Motie return to Harpy Eagles side, as Champs seek

Feb 20, 2024

West Indies Championship 2024 Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Harpy Eagles have made two crucial changes to their side ahead of round 3, with Tevin Imlach and Gudakesh Motie looking to make...
Read More
Stolen Money could steal the show at Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani horse race

Stolen Money could steal the show at Jumbo...

Feb 20, 2024

Delroy Tyrrell breaks Record at NE- 10 Conference Swim Meet

Delroy Tyrrell breaks Record at NE- 10 Conference...

Feb 20, 2024

BCB presents gear under Dr. Dukhi Trust Fund 

BCB presents gear under Dr. Dukhi Trust Fund 

Feb 20, 2024

Action ends following jam-packed tourney 

Action ends following jam-packed tourney 

Feb 20, 2024

Briton John cops Forbes Burnham Memorial Meet title

Briton John cops Forbes Burnham Memorial Meet...

Feb 20, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Utter disappointment!

    Kaieteur News – The world stands on helpless while Israel continues its slaughter of the Palestinians. Even in the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]