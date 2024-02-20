Inmates shake-off handcuffs, escape at prison gate – cops under close arrest

Kaieteur News – Two policemen are under close arrest after two men remanded by the Georgetown Magistrate Court on Monday escaped after arriving at Lusignan Prison gate located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Police said that they escaped around 15:00hrs and identified them as Keon Webster, a 31-year-old Bus Driver of Graham Street, Plaisance, ECD. He was charged with simple larceny. The second inmate is Kareem Douglas, a 23-year-old Taxi Driver of Alberttown, Georgetown who was also charged with simple larceny. Police ranks from the Brickdam Police Station were tasked with escorting the two men and another prisoner, Reon Jonas, a 26-year-old of East La Penitence, Georgetown, charged with Robbery Under Arms.

The trio was all handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle. The escapees were reportedly handcuffed together during the journey to the prison. When the vehicle arrived, it reportedly reversed to the ‘Reception Gate’ of the prison. Jonas walked in but “the other two inmates Webster and Douglas who were previously handcuffed to each other, jumped out of the prison van and began running north towards the public road.”

Police did not say if the ranks had opened the handcuffs or they had picked it open themselves but reported that Webster had the handcuff still hanging on the left hand. Police ranks along with the Prison Service ranks reportedly chased behind the men but they ran west through the prison farm and then split up in different directions and disappeared. Up to press time a joint search party was still in the area trying to find the prisoners. CCTV footage from the prison is being reviewed and the two police ranks who escorted them to the prison are under close arrest as