Guyana must consider renewable energy for stable and affordable power generation – Bahamas Prime Minister

Kaieteur News – In the face of climate change and other vulnerabilities as island and coastal states, the Prime Minister of Bahamas, Philip Davis on Monday urged Guyana and other members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to consider the role of renewable energy in providing stable and cheaper electricity for its people.

The Prime Minister was at the time delivering virtual remarks during the opening of Guyana’s Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo at the Marriot Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

The four-day conference this year is being hosted under the theme “Fuelling Transformation and Modernization.”

The Bahamian Prime Minister explained, “As small states we have long recognized the need to work together given our inherent vulnerabilities be they environmental, political, social or economic. Our nations are set apart from larger states, not just by our unique cultures but by the intrinsic characteristics which have made us resilient. Our economies tend to be open thus we know how to navigate shocks. Our geographies tend to be disaster prone hence we know how to rebuild.”

Davis was keen to note that The Bahamas supports Guyana in its quest to boldly fuel its industrialization on its own terms, according to the resources that the people of Guyana have been blessed with. Equally important, Davis said, was for the country’s long-term plan for energy production to include a “meaningful effort to be responsible stewards of the environment.”

To this end, he recognized that while Guyana is forging its own path in the energy sector, other small states in the Caribbean are also taking unique steps towards energy security.

“Collectively, we are moving forward but we must think hard about how we preserve our economies, create opportunities for our people, and power our nations to success. We must consider the role that emerging technologies in renewable and sustainable energy. can play in providing stable and affordable power generation for our people especially against the backdrop of climate change,” the Prime Minister urged participants of the third installment of the Guyana Energy Conference.

He added, “Considering our vulnerabilities as island and coastal nations, we must lead the way in embracing clean energy. I believe it is possible to achieve this objective but also respecting the fact that every CARICOM nation has its own unique energy realities that necessitates different approaches.”

Davis said there is no doubt that the energy production future must include heavy emphasis on cleaner fuels and renewable energy for the good of the region and the world.

The Prime Minister’s charge for countries to consider renewable energy for stable and affordable energy comes amidst Guyana’s plans to spend more than US$2 billion on a Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project, in the absence of a feasibility study.

While stakeholders worry about the high cost of the project, government continues to argue that the venture will reduce the cost of electricity by 50 percent.

The project entails a 220 kilometers pipeline to transport natural gas from the Liza fields in the Stabroek Block, as well as a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility and a 300-megawatt power plant.