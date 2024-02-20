Duo remanded for allegedly stealing motorcar’s front grill

Latest update February 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 20, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Two men were on Monday remanded to prison by City Magistrate Rhondell Weever when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
The men, 23-year-old Kareem Douglas of Lot 31 First Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, a bus conductor and Keon Webster, 31, of Lot 1 Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD), a bus driver, are accused of stealing the front grill of a motorcar from Anthony Wrights on February 15, 2024.
The duo, who pleaded guilty, made their first court appearance on Monday.
It is alleged that on February 15, 2024 at Stabroek Market, the duo stole the front grill for a motorcar valued $90,000 from Wrights.
The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that the grill was recovered in Webster’s minibus and also the nature and gravity of the offence, the duo is accused of. The prosecution also highlighted that the police are in possession of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage linking Douglas and Webster to the crime.
The men are scheduled to return to court on March 18, 2024 for statements and fixtures.
