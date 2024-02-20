Latest update February 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Delroy Tyrrell breaks Record at NE- 10 Conference Swim Meet

Feb 20, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese born Delroy Tyrrell broke the College of Saint Rose nine-year old record in the 100 meters backstroke at the recently concluded NE- 10 Conference Swimming and Diving Championships held at Worcester Massachusetts UPI Sports and Recreation Centre from February 15 to 18. The old record, set by Eric Howard, was 51.15 seconds. Tyrrell lowered the time to 50.81 seconds.

Delroy Tyrrell (right) won Silver Medal in 200 Meters backstroke.

Delroy Tyrrell (right) won Silver Medal in 200 Meters backstroke.

The Dorado Speed Swim club swimmer, swimming in his first conference, won a Silver Medal overall for the 100m backstroke and is the second best backstroke swimmer in the conference.

Additionally, the Biology major collected another Silver Medal in the 200m backstroke with a time of 1:53.12 seconds. This is an improvement from his seed time of 1:56.40 seconds.

Delroy Tyrrell

Delroy Tyrrell

In the Men’s 200m Freestyle Relay, Delroy and his teammates won Gold in a time of 1:23.36 seconds. The men also broke the previous school record they set for the event in December last year.

Moreover, Tyrrell and his colleagues secured a Silver Medal in the Men 200m Medley Relay in a time of 1:31.56.

The Northeast-10 Conference Championship concluded with Southern Connecticut men’s swimming and diving winning the 2024 Championships with a score of 901, finishing ahead of Bentley (673) And Adelphi (590.5).

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Ayuh swallow ExxonM and Jagdeo spit, not me.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Imlach, Motie return to Harpy Eagles side, as Champs seek turnaround 

Imlach, Motie return to Harpy Eagles side, as Champs seek

Feb 20, 2024

West Indies Championship 2024 Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Harpy Eagles have made two crucial changes to their side ahead of round 3, with Tevin Imlach and Gudakesh Motie looking to make...
Read More
Stolen Money could steal the show at Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani horse race

Stolen Money could steal the show at Jumbo...

Feb 20, 2024

Delroy Tyrrell breaks Record at NE- 10 Conference Swim Meet

Delroy Tyrrell breaks Record at NE- 10 Conference...

Feb 20, 2024

BCB presents gear under Dr. Dukhi Trust Fund 

BCB presents gear under Dr. Dukhi Trust Fund 

Feb 20, 2024

Action ends following jam-packed tourney 

Action ends following jam-packed tourney 

Feb 20, 2024

Briton John cops Forbes Burnham Memorial Meet title

Briton John cops Forbes Burnham Memorial Meet...

Feb 20, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Utter disappointment!

    Kaieteur News – The world stands on helpless while Israel continues its slaughter of the Palestinians. Even in the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]