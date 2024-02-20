Delroy Tyrrell breaks Record at NE- 10 Conference Swim Meet

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese born Delroy Tyrrell broke the College of Saint Rose nine-year old record in the 100 meters backstroke at the recently concluded NE- 10 Conference Swimming and Diving Championships held at Worcester Massachusetts UPI Sports and Recreation Centre from February 15 to 18. The old record, set by Eric Howard, was 51.15 seconds. Tyrrell lowered the time to 50.81 seconds.

The Dorado Speed Swim club swimmer, swimming in his first conference, won a Silver Medal overall for the 100m backstroke and is the second best backstroke swimmer in the conference.

Additionally, the Biology major collected another Silver Medal in the 200m backstroke with a time of 1:53.12 seconds. This is an improvement from his seed time of 1:56.40 seconds.

In the Men’s 200m Freestyle Relay, Delroy and his teammates won Gold in a time of 1:23.36 seconds. The men also broke the previous school record they set for the event in December last year.

Moreover, Tyrrell and his colleagues secured a Silver Medal in the Men 200m Medley Relay in a time of 1:31.56.

The Northeast-10 Conference Championship concluded with Southern Connecticut men’s swimming and diving winning the 2024 Championships with a score of 901, finishing ahead of Bentley (673) And Adelphi (590.5).