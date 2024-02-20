Latest update February 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Action ends following jam-packed tourney 

Feb 20, 2024

2024 NSC Guyana Table Tennis Association tournament

Kaieteur Sports – The results coming out of the Novice Singles and “C” Class Open singles table tennis tournament played at the National Gymnasium on 11 February 2024 show several outstanding performances following the action over the weekend.

Part of the action in the Novice Singles and “C” Class Open table tennis tournament played at the National Gymnasium.

Jody-Ann Blake of Bank of Guyana defeated Kayden Meusa of President College at 7-11,11-5,11-4 and 11-6 in the “C” Class open singles finals (both players came from BV).

In the semifinals, Blake defeated Walter Marcus at 11-6,5-11, 11-9, 8-11 and 11-4 in a nail-biting finish and Meusa defeated Krishna Deolall at 11-4, 13-15,1106 and 11-4.

Novice singles finals saw Devanand Boodhoo defeating Josiah Dyall in three sets 11-4, 9-11 and 11-9.

In the  Semi-Finals Dyall defeated Timothy Bagot at 6-11,11-8 and 11-6 while Boodhoo defeated Simeon Singh at 11-2,4-11 and 11-7, this category attracted 24 entries from schools and clubs.

 

