West Indies O60s record handsome victory in their warmup encounter vs Rest of the World

– Deonarine Deyal and Roy Singh crack half centuries

Kaieteur News – Having arrived in the beautiful city of Chennai on Thursday evening and immediately having a 2hrs net session at a nearby facility on Friday afternoon, the 15-man Windies O60s squad journeyed to a picturesque ground about an hour away from their Hotel Citadines to have a solitary warmup practice match against a formidable Rest of the World team.

The Sri Ramchandra College ground was blessed with brilliant sunshine and a very welcoming atmosphere as the officials there were very accommodating of our every wish.

Skipper Zamin Amin called correctly and immediately decided to bat on a placid surface. Openers Keith Lawrence and Sunderdat Sookram started very cautiously. They then lost Sookram in the 5th over with the score on 12. After a semi recovery by Lawrence & Heeralall, Lawrence went through an excellent catch in the slip at 45 for 2 in the 12th over to be quickly followed by Keith Seale in the 14th over making it 3 wickets lost in the 1st power play.

Deyal then joined Heeralall in a comfortable 56 run partnership off 52 balls before Mike Heeralall lost his wicket at the score on 104/4 narrowly missing out on a deserving half century (45 off 48 balls) with 6 spanking boundaries. Former O60s skipper Roy Singh then joined Deyal and the 2 of them proceeded to consolidate the innings with a century partnership (101 off 85 balls) and gave the innings the much needed impetus and foundation for the power hitters to follow before Deyal left at 204/5 contributing a solid 79 off 77 balls with 10 @4s.

Evergreen Richard Sieuchan then joined Roy Singh and they motored along until Roy Singh was bowled just after completing an even half century at 259/6 in the 43rd over. Roy’s innings was peppered with 6 boundaries. This was the 3rd half century partnership in the innings. Richard Sieuchan with 38 off 27 balls with 5 @4s and a solitary maximum and David Ramsingh also closed off the innings with 17* off 8 balls with a six and one 4. Windies ended with a formidable 277/8 off their allotted 45 overs. Bowling for ROW, there were 2 wickets apiece for Julian Price, Rajan Sharma & Jerry Smith.

In reply, ROW started disastrously losing 3 wickets also in the 1st power play and the 4th in the 16th over to be precariously placed on 68/4. Clark Mcconachie 34 and Peter Moses 30 staged a mini recovery, but the Windies attack kept taking wickets at regular intervals. There were 2 other innings of note, Peter Dudderridge 33 and Kevin Ferrie 34* as they finished with 214/9 to lose by a comfortable margin of 63 runs. David Ramsingh bagged 2 for 16 with his seamers whilst Howard Jodhan took 2 for 35 in 5 overs.

West Indies will face the same Rest of the World side in its first official match today, Monday and square off with Sri Lanka tomorrow, Tuesday. After a rest day on Wednesday, they have India & Australia on Thursday and Friday followed by the weekend off.