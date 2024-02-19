Flying Ace Cycle Club to host Mashramani Cycle Road race in Berbice

Latest update February 19th, 2024 12:28 AM
Feb 19, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of New Amsterdam, Berbice has organised a feature cycle road race around the town of New Amsterdam in observance of Mashramani.
The event, which is sponsored by the Peoples Pawn Shop of New Amsterdam, will be held on Mashramani Day Friday 23rd February.
The race is open to all cyclists in Guyana and will see the cyclists covering 15 laps around the town of New Amsterdam.
The cyclists are set to ride off at 09:00 hrs from Republic Road and Charles Place. The riders will then turn left into Vryheid Street, left into Main Street, proceed along Main Street, turn left at Tacama Turn onto Republic Road for 15 laps.
Prizes will be awarded to the first six finishers, the first three juniors, the first three veterans and the first three females. There will also be 10 prime point prizes up for grabs.
The top placers will be rewarded with cash, trophies and other incentives. The race will be coordinated by Cycle coach Randolph Roberts.
According to coordinator Roberts, the club has secured sponsorship for several other events for the year. (Samuel Whyte)
Ayuh swallow ExxonM and Jagdeo spit, not me.
Feb 19, 2024By Samuel Whyte Kaieteur Sports – The Port Mourant Training Centre (PMTC) Volleyball club, which is made up of former apprentices of the Training Centre, defeated Castrol Strikers to win Guyana...
Feb 19, 2024
Feb 19, 2024
Feb 19, 2024
Feb 19, 2024
Feb 19, 2024
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – Jagdeo turned up at his last Press Conference with a spreadsheet which shows projected... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In today’s complex global landscape, peace and prosperity face significant threats due to a blatant... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]