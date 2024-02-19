Flying Ace Cycle Club to host Mashramani Cycle Road race in Berbice

Kaieteur News – The Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of New Amsterdam, Berbice has organised a feature cycle road race around the town of New Amsterdam in observance of Mashramani.

The event, which is sponsored by the Peoples Pawn Shop of New Amsterdam, will be held on Mashramani Day Friday 23rd February.

The race is open to all cyclists in Guyana and will see the cyclists covering 15 laps around the town of New Amsterdam.

The cyclists are set to ride off at 09:00 hrs from Republic Road and Charles Place. The riders will then turn left into Vryheid Street, left into Main Street, proceed along Main Street, turn left at Tacama Turn onto Republic Road for 15 laps.

Prizes will be awarded to the first six finishers, the first three juniors, the first three veterans and the first three females. There will also be 10 prime point prizes up for grabs.

The top placers will be rewarded with cash, trophies and other incentives. The race will be coordinated by Cycle coach Randolph Roberts.

According to coordinator Roberts, the club has secured sponsorship for several other events for the year. (Samuel Whyte)