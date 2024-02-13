Regal Stationery & Computer Centre supports GCB Youth Development 

Kaieteur Sports – Regal Stationery and Computer Centre/ Regal Sports recently threw their support behind the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) as they plan to play a huge role in the development of the county’s youth players.
Mr. Ian John (center) presents a check to GCB executive Anil Beharry alongside commentator Inderjeet Persaud (left).
The entity, which is a subsidiary of the Regal Business group located in Seafort Street, Campbellville Georgetown, is among the longest serving sponsors of cricket in Guyana.
With a franchise softball team which has won a number of titles and a history of playing a crucial role in the on and off field development of cricket, they will now shift focus to Guyana’s future as it relates to providing financial support to the GCB.
Regal Sports also caters for beginners and professionals in every sporting discipline with quality and trusted brands of sporting equipment at affordable prices, further marrying the new relationship between the two entities as it relates to cricket development and that of its athletes.
Also, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre is the exclusive sponsor of champion softball and hardball cricket teams in Guyana.
