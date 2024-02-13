Despite promises of ‘no victimisation’ govt. deducting pay of striking teachers

Kaieteur News – Despite promises last week that government will not victimise teachers who are protesting poor wages, the Ministries of Education and Local Government and Regional Development on Monday issued a joint public advisory stating, there will be salary deductions for teachers who did not report for duty or who had no approval for leave for the week ending February 9th 2024.

They also said they have in their possession lists of names from each of the 11 Education Districts. This advisory comes despite the Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo saying that there will be no victimization of anyone. The advisory states: “This unauthorised absence constitutes a breach of their conditions of service and their statutory duties and it constitutes legal sanctions. In consequence thereof, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development wish to advise that these teachers will not be paid for the days which they were unauthorisedly absent. This will reflect in the March 2024 salaries in accordance with law.”

Speaking at his press conference last Thursday Jagdeo, in responding to a question as to whether he was concerned that there has been large turnout of teachers in PPP’s strongholds, said that: “we are not victimising anyone because you go on the strike but I want them to understand that this is a political strike.” Saying that some persons have been misled by the union, he added, “many don’t see it (the strike) as political and that’s their right too and I know that many of them will go there but they will vote PPP at the end of the day so I’m not too worried about that.”