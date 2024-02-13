COP Hicken supports Mashramani Street-Style football C/ship

Latest update February 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 13, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Commissioner of Police (COP), Clifton Hicken yesterday trumped up support for the much-anticipated Mashramani Street Football Championship slated for this Sunday from 6:30pm at the National Park as stakeholder backing for the event continues to build.
Coordinator of the event, Edison Jefford thanked the Commissioner for his unwavering support for grassroots and community-type sports. Jefford said that Hicken has a history of supporting such initiatives and is a pioneer of such formats of sports that results in positive community results.
“The Commissioner, before he was Commissioner, as a Commander of ‘A’ Division and even before, conceptualised and supported many community-based sports activities, including Street Football. Mr. Hicken, therefore, is no stranger to positive community-based initiatives like these,” Jefford said, adding that he has worked on these projects with Hicken before and he knows that the Commissioner has a vision.
The event this Sunday will feature 16 of the best teams facing off in an ultimate showdown and right to be called “the best of the best”. A total of $1 million will be split among the top four teams of the competition, which makes it a historic giveaway in one night.
Jefford promised a pulsating night of sports and entertainment in a fully safe and secured environment. The Mashramani Street Football Championship is one of the most highly anticipated events on the Calendar for this format of the sport.
The event was last held in 2022 and easily became one of the biggest street football events the country has ever seen. The showdown among 16 of the best teams in the country this Sunday at the National Park promises to be no different.
