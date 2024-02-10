Public Procurement Commission

Kaieteur News – It is a small miracle that Guyana’s Public Procurement Commission (PPC) gets anything done. The careful slant in selections, and the ‘problem solvers’ put in place were recognized early. The hope remained that the PPC would pull its weight, do justice to the duties before it. The jury is not just out, the jury is all but gone, leaving the verdict to keen Guyanese observers of how this PPC body has delivered, and not delivered. During the debate on the 2024 Budget Estimates, the PPC came under scrutiny, which partially explains why this sensitive body gives an appearance of slothfulness and falling down on its responsibilities.

Money seems to be the root that is under the PPC’s sluggishness. There is so much of it given to the PPC that it would appear as though the commission is weighed down by all manner of considerations. Truth be told, the PPC could use a few ethical presences that are fully devoted to doing. Actions that benefit taxpayers carrying the financial load of them, and not those of political masters that seems to be the priority of some. The PPC has a commissioner or two (maybe one and a half), who could be considered unattached, truly independent. A few more with the requisite principles and professionalism could pave the way for a better, more freely functioning PPC. Guyanese need such an agency to look to and expect value for the huge outlay of taxpayers millions against the commission’s name. The numbers stagger: hundreds of millions annually for the commission itself, and a total compensation package of $20M and $13.7M annually for the chair and deputy chair respectively. Guyanese are due some results for that kind of money. The other commissioners snare almost a million monthly, which appears to be enough to make people see matters that come before the PPC in more ways than one. It has not necessarily been in the way that rewards Guyanese with the best returns.

Get the right people, those that inspire political leadership trust, for these commissions and boards, and Guyanese get what they get. What is inspiring to leaders is not the same as what is healthy for either democracy or the Guyanese people. Looking beyond the PPC itself and across Guyana, certain common features become noticeable. If the presences are not mainly of individuals with a long and proven political heritage, they are of those who are so hungry and greedy that they will do anything to keep their bankroll going. Politicians love nothing more than having those kinds of citizens to provide camouflage for them.

Perhaps, that explains why only two reports have been issued by the PPC in its output since 2022. The pocket is so heavy that movement is slow, the going tricky. It is either that Guyanese are fearful of filing a complaint, due to concerns about unsaid and unwritten blacklisting. Or that complaints that reach the PPC are so revealing and dangerous that they are best left on the suspension carousel. That is, they go nowhere, other than around and around endlessly, without resolution. Most likely, awards of the tender board occupy much of the PPC’s attention, since that should be the bulk of what comes before it. Those are all tied up in three of the more vital roles/functions of the PPC which are: 1) monitor and review the functioning of all public procurement systems… 2) investigate complaints… and 3) safeguard the national interest…

The issue that never gets addressed, is never satisfactorily settled, in Guyana is when does the national interest take precedence. Procurement is a massive segment of national budgets, with runaway spending, and reports of even more runaway corruption embedded. This is where a PPC of substance is worth its weight in gold. Investigations should not take months; alleged irregularity should not be swept under the carpet. Those who desire to be seen as respected and ethical presences in this country can never consent to be a part of such practices. The money could never be enough, the favors of political manipulators what is scorned. When such is the case, citizens are the real winners. The unscrupulousness of political orchestrators and their lackeys lose ground.