New political entrant, old political weapon

Editorial…

Kaieteur News – The so-called announcement brought a sequence of curses. The mention of a possible political entrant into the field for the 2025 elections, only a suggestion of it, generated sparks of energy in the PPP from its General Secretary Bharat Jagdeo to the PPPC Government, to the flock of well-paid flunkeys who must justify the taxpayers’ dollars they collect. The kilowatt starved GPL could use some of that energy to supply electricity to Guyanese. From all indications, the reactions from inside the PPPC Government machinery is as though somebody had declared war on it. What is now obvious is that there is a deep degree of anxiety in the breast of government and party, given the level of paranoia manifested with an announcement that is not quite an announcement.

The fear of the top people in the PPPC Government is palpable. Every Thursday, Jagdeo slaps this paper, its publisher, and its people in one hysterical rant after another. Even a few letter writers have come in for their share of bile and venom from the man who has an unending supply of both, Bharat Jagdeo. Why is he getting so worked up, we would like to know? The entry or non-entry of a presidential candidate, or a new political group, is one of the attributes of a free and open democracy. Surely, Jagdeo would not disagree with that, so it is surprising and inexplicable that so much vehemence flushed out of him, like an overflowing sewage system when the first whispers came from KN’s Publisher Glenn Lall that he has an eye on the 2025 elections and is on the move. Only he would know whether he is moving closer and closer to a public declaration about his candidacy for the highest office in Guyana, or he is moving people like Jagdeo to his will.

Whatever it is that is in motion, Jagdeo is not taking any chances, not wasting any time. He is in motion, too, with his hand clearly shown. State ads are the weapon that Jagdeo has slashed and scarred the independent media with before, including KN. State ads are the rusted but still potent weapon that he was quick to brandish again. Somebody’s pants look suspiciously wet in the usual places, and the speculation across Guyana centers as to why there is this great nervousness. The PPPC Government cannot be that saturated with weakness, so vulnerable and exposed due to its chronic skullduggeries. But when the first reaction to a probable 2025 elections arrival is about the possible withholding of State ads, then there is so much more than what meets the eye. A politician being as long in the game as Jagdeo is expected to know better, react more maturely. Let this matter about new political competition unfold and be assessed on its merits, potential (if any) to make inroads in the traditional PPP base. But Jagdeo was so wound-up that he reacted in the only way that he knew. The tried and trusted weapon of State ads was immediately hauled out of its scabbard and waved in what has now taken on all the elements of macabre leadership dance.

We suggest that Jagdeo be about the political smarts that he has accumulated. For there is the law of unintended consequences. His threat, not veiled in the least, could be what incentivizes not one, but many new competitors into the 2025 elections ring. Guyanese across the board are disillusioned and dissatisfied with his management of the great national oil wealth. Many citizens are suspicious of his tirades that serve as camouflage his mismanagement in other crucial areas. Still more citizens are appalled at the numerous secrets are now part and parcel of national governance programs and practices. The many civilized in this country yearn for a leader that is calm and controlled. There is less and less regard for anyone that favors verbal brawling over unruffled statesmanship. So, Jagdeo could mention possible withholding of State ads for a candidate that may be a figment disturbing his head. Could the police be weaponized against an unknown citizen daring to run for national office? Weaponizing State ads was

the old Jagdeo, the new Jagdeo is the same.