Christmas Day fire that killed trio in Linden maliciously set – Fire Service

Kaieteur News – The fire that claimed the lives of a nurse and her two nieces on Christmas morning at Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden was maliciously set.

This is according to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

On Friday, the GFS stated that the investigations into the fire that claimed the lives of 30-year-old Zella Lawrence, a registered nurse of the Linden Hospital Complex, 16-year-old Angelique Lawrence, and eight-year-old Ronika Lawrence have been completed.

GFS revealed that, “Fire Prevention officials were able to determine that the fire was maliciously set by person(s) unknown.”

The Fire Service in its statement extended its condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased and is encouraging anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the heinous crime to contact the police.

This publication had reported that firefighters from the Linden Fire Station responded promptly to the fire at Lot 2692 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden around 02:05hrs on Monday. The GFS said the building was a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by Veronica Headley and occupied by Nurse Lawrence and her two nieces.

Upon arrival at the scene, immediate action by firefighters resulted in the containment of the blaze to the bottom floor of the building. The agency noted that one sofa set, 4 meters of ceiling, along with a quantity of clothing, were destroyed.

GFS noted too that by the time the fire was extinguished, it was discovered that all the occupants of the two-storey building had died.

Kaieteur News reported also that post-mortem examinations were conducted on the trio who died in the fire; they all died from smoke inhalation. The post-mortem examinations were done by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh on Wednesday at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary.