Banks DIH GT Beer five overs 7-a-side Tapeball Cricket set for Berbice

Kaieteur Sports – Cricket fans in Berbice are set for a treat as Banks DIH Light through their GT Beer Brand has organised a 5/5 overs 7-a-side Tapeball cricket competition. The competition would be launched on Sunday 7th January 2024 at the Port Mourant Community Centre, Corentyne Berbice beginning at 1300hrs.
Over $400,000 in cash trophies and other incentives will be up for grabs. The winning team will walk away with $200,000 and the coveted Banks DIH trophy. There will also be cash and other incentives available for other top placed teams. Outstanding individual performers are also expected to be rewarded.
Banks DIH Berbice Branch Manager, Mr. Nandram Basdeo, stated, that Banks DIH is a Guyanese company to the core. The competition is one of many that the Company is undertaking to give back to the community from where it garners its support.
The competition is expected to attract a large amount of teams. Matches will be played over three successive Sundays at venues to be announced shortly.
The playing days Sunday 14th, 21st and 26th January 2024.
Teams interested in participating in this tournament are asked to send a representative to the launching ceremony.
An entrance fee of $10,000 or two cases of GT Beer is required.
The competition will be powered by Banks DIH Limited and GT Beer. (Samuel Whyte)
