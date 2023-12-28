Govt. to use $15 billion CDB loan to construct water treatment plants

Kaieteur News – On the back of a US$76,249,000 loan from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the Government through the Ministry of Housing and Water is gearing up to utilise the funds to build five more water treatment plants across the country.

This is according to an invitation for bids (IFB) issued by the ministry which was published in Sunday’s edition of the Kaieteur News. The ministry’s IFB stated that the Government of Guyana has applied for financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in an amount equivalent to US$76,249,000 towards the cost of Water Supply Improvement Project (WSIP) and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this financing to eligible payments under a contract for which this invitation is issued.

It was noted that the ministry is seeking contractors for the “Procurement of Plant Design, Supply and Installation of Water Treatment Facilities”.

This project has been divided in three lots. These are Lot1 – Maria’s Delight in Region Two; Lot 2 – Leguan and Wakenaam in Region Three; and Lot 3 – Bath in Region Five and Adventure in Region Six.

Being responsible for the overall implementation of the project, the ministry in its document revealed that the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) would be the executing agency for the project. The ministry stated that the works included but may not be limited to the following “the construction of five water treatment plants along the coast (average plant size of 7.3million litres per day).”

In a release in July this year, CDB said it had approved the US$76.2 million loan to Guyana for the Guyana Water Supply Improvement Project under which the water supply systems serving five coastal communities will undergo major upgrades.

The Bank related that the infrastructure development initiative involves the construction of five water treatment plants, complete with storage tanks, and the installation of transmission mains and water meters to vastly improve the quality and reliability of the water supply to the communities. Nearly 15,000 households in these communities will benefit from the interventions, CDB noted.

Upon assuming office, the Housing and Water Ministry had rolled out a massive programme aimed at enhancing water service by 2025.

Kaieteur News had reported that in October 2022, the ministry had inked three contracts worth $8.5 billion for the construction of seven new water treatment plants in communities along the coast. These plants form part of the first phase of the water treatment plants programme, whereas the projects that are out for tender currently will form part of phase two of the programme. It was also reported that the GWI is working with a five-year strategic plan from 2021 to 2025, with the overall aim of having 90 per cent of treated water by 2025.