Anthony Abrams stars for Beacon FC with 6 goals in two matches

Dec 27, 2023 Sports

GFF Elite Leagues Promotional Playoff

Kaieteur Sports – Georgetown’s Beacon Football Club (FC) triumphed over Tabatinga FC with an impressive 5-3 victory in the recent Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Promotional Playoff.  In an intense Christmas Day clash, the Georgetown team showcased exceptional performance, led by Anthony Abrams’ stellar display right from the match’s onset.

Abrams set the pace by scoring just two minutes into the game, initiating an electrifying start. However, Tabatinga’s Deivison DaSilva responded swiftly with an outstanding goal, leveling the score to 1-1. The match remained tightly poised until Abrams secured his second goal at the 41st minute mark.

After halftime, Abrams continued his dominance by netting two more goals in rapid succession, boosting his tally to four goals in total. His strikes in the 50th and 53rd minutes demonstrated his prowess on the field. Keon Douglas sealed the victory with a goal in the 70th minute, completing Beacon FC’s five-goal spree. Meanwhile, Tabatinga managed to add two goals through DaSilva and Victor Peres.

Scenes from Saturday’s action.

Scenes from Saturday’s action.

In earlier fixtures on Saturday, Monedderlust FC, Beacons FC, and Slingerz FC clinched convincing wins. Monedderlust FC secured a 4-1 win against Bartica’s Beacons FC, benefitting from goals by Paul McDonald and Tyrone Delph, along with two unfortunate own-goals from Beacons players Kwesi Jacobs and Curt Welcome.

Following that, Beacon FC from Georgetown narrowly won 3-2 against Herstelling Raiders FC, with Anthony Abrams scoring twice and Keon Douglas adding another goal. Slingerz FC also emerged victorious in a 1-0 match against Winners Connection FC, courtesy of a goal by Clive Nobrega in the 39th minute.

Meanwhile, the outcomes of the other two matches between Monedderlust FC vs. Buxton Stars FC and Winners Connection FC vs. Dominators FC on Monday will be featured in this publication once available.

