Christmas and de cost-of-living mekkin’ things rough

Dec 24, 2023

Kaieteur News – Christmas time in Guyana is like trying to string up fairy lights in a blackout! De prices shootin’ up higher than Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve, and housewives jugglin’ budgets like they’re doin’ a circus act.

Yuh can’t talk ’bout Guyanese Christmas without droolin’ over Black Cake, Fruit Cake, and Sponge Cake, right? But hold on to your sweet tooth, ’cause eggs these days cost more than a diamond-encrusted ring.

And what’s with sorrel goin’ MIA? Remember when everyone was supposed to plant sorrel like it was goin’ outta style? Now, it’s scarcer than de rain.

As for de ginger beer? Yuh might need to take out a mortgage just to afford a pound. It’s like Christmas decided to dress up as a luxury boutique this year! $900 per lb.

What would a Guyanese Christmas be without apples and grapes? These ain’t your regular fruits no more; they’re sippin’ champagne and getting high. Grapes went and pulled a price tag higher than a kite at $1100 per pound, while apples thought they’d join the elite club too, struttin’ around at $240 a pop, which is still cheaper than a juicy buxom-spice mango.

And them fairy lights? Well, with electricity costin’ an arm and a reindeer’s leg, ain’t nobody keen on lightin’ up the neighbourhood like Times Square. Christmas might just be a dim glow in the darkness this year.

So, as we brace ourselves for a Christmas that’s tighter than Santa’s belt., let us make do with the little we have. ‘Cause even in dis this merry-go-round of prices, Guyanese spirit ain’t gonna dim, even if the lights do.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

