GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff continues tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – The commencement of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Promotional Playoffs took place last Sunday, igniting energy at both the Eve Leary ground in Georgetown and Anna Regina. This tournament, meticulously structured, brings together nine formidable teams from the Member Associations’ Leagues, vying fiercely for a coveted spot in the prestigious Elite League Season Six set for 2024.
The kickoff witnessed a trio of exhilarating matches. Slingerz Football Club (FC) made an emphatic entry into the competition, dominating with a stunning 6-0 win against Dominators FC in Anna Regina. Simultaneously in Georgetown, Buxton Stars and Tabatinga FC secured their first victories. Buxton triumphed over Beacon FC with a 2-1 win in penalty kicks, while Tabatinga decisively defeated Herstelling Raiders FC with a commanding score of 3-1.
This playoff serves as the crescendo of the vibrant 2023 GFF football season that showcased spirited club competitions across the nation. The anticipation is palpable as participating clubs like Beacons (Bartica Football Association), Beacons (Georgetown Football Association), Buxton Stars (East Coast Demerara Football Association), Dartmouth (Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association), Herstelling Raiders (East Bank Demerara Football Association), Monnederlust (Berbice Football Association), Slingerz (West Demerara Football Association), Tabatinga (Rupununi Football Association), and Winners Connection (Upper Demerara Football Association) vying for victory.
The Elite League remains a cornerstone of GFF President Wayne Forde’s commitment to club football. It not only provides players a pathway to secure a spot on the Golden Jaguars but also opens doors to opportunities beyond Guyana.
The upcoming matches are slated to continue this Saturday (Decemeber 23) at the No. 5 ground in Berbice and the Eve Leary ground in Georgetown. In Berbice, Beacons FC (Bartica) is scheduled to clash with Monnederlust FC, while at Eve Leary, Beacon FC (Georgetown) will face off against Herstelling Raiders FC, followed by an intense showdown between Slingerz FC and Winners Connections FC. Action kicks off at 6:00 pm.
The tournament culminates on January 6, 2024, promising an electrifying final showdown to determine the club that will secure promotion to Elite League Season Six.
