Bus driver who struck down woman was drunk

Kaieteur News – The man who was behind the wheels of a bus that struck down and killed a woman at Le Destin, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on Tuesday night, was under the influence of alcohol, police said in a report.

According to the report released to the press on Wednesday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) stated, “A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and .05% and .04% were found in his breath.”

He remains in custody as police continue investigations into the accident in which Anita Narine met her demise. Reports are that the accident occurred around 19: 45hrs on Tuesday.

Narine, a 47-year-old resident of Providence, East Bank Demerara was at the time crossing the public road at Le Destin, EBE when she was struck down.

The woman was picked up in an unconscious state by the bus driver and she was rushed to the Sherriff Hospital at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD) where she died while receiving treatment.