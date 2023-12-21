Bus driver who struck down woman was drunk

Latest update December 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 21, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The man who was behind the wheels of a bus that struck down and killed a woman at Le Destin, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on Tuesday night, was under the influence of alcohol, police said in a report.
According to the report released to the press on Wednesday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) stated, “A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and .05% and .04% were found in his breath.”
He remains in custody as police continue investigations into the accident in which Anita Narine met her demise. Reports are that the accident occurred around 19: 45hrs on Tuesday.
Narine, a 47-year-old resident of Providence, East Bank Demerara was at the time crossing the public road at Le Destin, EBE when she was struck down.
The woman was picked up in an unconscious state by the bus driver and she was rushed to the Sherriff Hospital at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD) where she died while receiving treatment.
Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!
Dec 21, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) kicked off its groundbreaking Nationwide National Schools Tennis Championship yesterday with an impressive launch at the Ministry of...
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Dec 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – The government has once again issued a stern warning against unauthorised increases in transport fares. Public... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]