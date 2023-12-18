Latest update December 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Pacaraima Golden Suites throws support behind KFC Goodwill Football

Dec 18, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Pacaraima Golden Suites, a hotel located in Lethem, Region 9 has thrown their support behind the Petra Organisation, which was announced on Saturday with a simple presentation ceremony, as they currently run stage the KFC Goodwill Schools U18 Football tournament.

Pacaraima Golden Suites' Amazyah Braithwaite (right) hands over the sponsorship package to Petra Organization's Jackie Boodie

Their support, while general in nature, has also included some logistics associated with the St Ignatius Secondary School team.

This year’s tournament, the fourth edition, has seen an expansion with Jamaican powerhouse Clarendon College, Surinamese VW0-4, Trinidad’s St Benedict’s College and local schools Chase’s Academic Foundation, Carmel Secondary, Bartica Secondary, DC Caesar Fox Secondary and St Ignatius Secondary all participating. The final will be played at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue on December 22.

 

 

