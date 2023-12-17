National Chess Championship Playoff hits Ocean Spray Hotel on Wednesday

Latest update December 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 17, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Ocean Spray International Hotel will host the rapid playoff on Wednesday, December 20, between top finalists and senior chess players Loris Nathoo (1703) and Candidate Master Taffin Khan (2005), both vying for the National Open Chess Champion title.
The confrontation begins at 17:30hrs sharp after a coin toss by Tournament Director Mr. Irshad Mohamad to determine who gets the white pieces and plays first in the initial three-game match.
A ticking electronic chess clock will countdown the time allotted to each player under strict tournament conditions in the presence of the Tournament Arbiter.
The first game can last a maximum of 30 minutes while the second and third another 30, totaling 60 minutes for three games in the fast-paced encounter.
Yet, if a tie still results, Khan and Nathoo will enter the sudden death stage and be allotted a meagre 5 minutes each in another three-game contest.
The face-off between the two would characterize an intense battle of cunning and strategy over the chessboard to achieve majority wins and secure the Senior National Champion title for 2023.
The playoff games will be live-streamed as well.
The GAICO sponsored National Open Chess Championship ended recently with Nathoo and Khan emerging with a tied score, triggering a playoff to determine the next Senior National Champion. GAICO has been a long-time sponsor of National Chess competitions and has earned the gratitude of the entire chess community for their unwavering support over the years.
The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF), extends its sincerest thanks to the Management and Staff of Ocean Spray Hotel for facilitating the playoff and granting the use of its facilities at short notice.
