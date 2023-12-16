GPHC conducts life-saving surgery to remove huge renal tumor

Latest update December 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – In a groundbreaking medical achievement, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has accomplished a life-saving gynaecological surgery on a 44-year-old female patient from the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
Spearheaded by Dr. Rafi Rozan, Chief Consultant Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, along with a proficient team, the surgery successfully eradicated a colossal intrabdominal tumour initially suspected to be ovarian in nature.
In a press statement, the hospital explained that the patient had been enduring persistent abdominal discomfort, pain, and bloating for several months, prompting her to seek medical attention. Diagnostic tests, including ultrasounds, tumour markers, and CT scans, uncovered the existence of a large intrabdominal tumour initially believed to be ovarian.
Under the guidance of Dr. Rafi Rozan, an expert in intricate gynaecological surgeries, the patient underwent extensive counselling and consultations. The risks, benefits, and potential outcomes of the comprehensive laparotomy (open abdominal surgery) were meticulously explained to the patient and her family.
During the surgery, the team executed precision and caution to mitigate potential complications. Surprisingly, the examination revealed that the tumour was not ovarian but instead a renal tumour. Dr. Nirvanie Singh and Dr. Parjohn, also part of the surgical team, expressed exhilaration as this marked the Gynaecological department’s first nephrectomy (removal of a kidney).
Dr. Rozan, recalling the moment, consulted urologist Dr. Rajendra Sookraj, who noted it was the largest kidney he had ever encountered, measuring approximately 72 centimetres in diameter and weighing an astonishing 15.8 kilograms (34.7 pounds).
Following the successful surgery, the patient received diligent post-operative care, including pain management and support for a smooth recovery. Dr. Rafi Rozan and his team closely monitored the patient’s progress, conducting regular examinations and follow-up tests to detect any signs of complications.
Despite initial difficulty regaining balance while walking due to the weight loss from the tumour, the patient’s recovery progressed remarkably well. Gradually regaining strength and mobility, she improved each day under the watchful care of Dr. Rafi Rozan and his dedicated medical team, the Georgetown Hospital said in a press release.
The success of this intricate surgery highlights the expertise and dedication of the medical professionals at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in delivering exceptional patient care and advancing medical capabilities, the hospital noted.
