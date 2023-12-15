163 individuals graduated from GITC with a range of technical skills

Kaieteur News – One hundred sixty-three graduates of the Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC) are now equipped with technical skills essential to meet the labour demands of industries within Guyana’s evolving and diverse economic landscape.

Some 29 persons received certificates in data operations, 48 in electrical installation and 20 in welding. Seven graduated in furniture making, eight in masonry, 13 in metalwork engineering, 21 in plumbing, and 17 in motor vehicle repairs. Of the 163, 62 ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have been upskilled. Additionally, 11 of the ranks were awarded prizes for their academic performances.

The 56th graduation and prize-giving ceremony was hosted at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) on Wednesday. Delivering the feature address, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton charged the graduating batch to use their newly acquired knowledge for their financial development and stability. “You are as worthy as anyone else…what will take you through this world is knowledge. So, you have to be able to use your knowledge to ensure that you will become economically viable,” Minister Hamilton proffered. He also encouraged the graduates to be disciplined and responsible in their future endeavours and lauded the continued efforts of the GITC.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Education Officer (DCEO) with responsibility for Technical Education, Dr Ritesh Tularam said the graduates have a strategic role. He said that they possess the requisite skills, knowledge, and attitudes to make a tangible contribution to Guyana’s emerging socio-economic landscape. “The opportunities are numerous before us; maximise them. Navigate your pathways and create new possibilities, because you are now strategically positioned to make that life-changing contribution to your beautiful country – Guyana,” Dr Tularam noted. He also implored the graduates to maximise other opportunities including the programmes which are available through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) programme.

Since its establishment, the GITC has continued to deliver training opportunities for young men and women by empowering them to realise their potential, while developing skills that will enhance their contribution to the public and private sectors. Special prizes were awarded to the best-graduating students and most improved students in the various programmes. GITC’s Administrator, Dexter Cornette, and other officials were also in attendance. (DPI)