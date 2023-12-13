Wharton’s haul propels Chase’s Academic to victory

Latest update December 13th, 2023 12:38 AM
Dec 13, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The KFC Goodwill International Schools Football Series 2023 kicked off yesterday at Queen’s College and Ministry of Education Grounds with four thrilling matches.
It was an electrifying start as Chase’s Academic and Clarendon College emerged victorious, claiming the first wins of the tournament.
In the opening game, Bryan Wharton showcased his remarkable goal-scoring ability, netting an impressive four goals in a 5-2 triumph for Chase’s Academic over St Ignatius Secondary.
Wharton dominated the field throughout the match, displaying precision in his shooting to register Chase’s first win but St Ignatius Secondary also scored twice in a losing effort.
The second match saw Clarendon College (Jamaica) secure a commanding 3-0 win against Bartica Secondary.
The Jamaican team dominated possession in the first half as both sides struggled to find the net. However, the second half witnessed three goals as Chevon Watson from Jamaica netted two exceptional strikes while Nicholy Forbes accounted for the other goal, sealing an impressive 3-0 victory.
Later in the evening, St Benedict’s College from Trinidad and Tobago clashed with Voorgezet Wetenschappelijk Onderwijs (VWO-4) from Suriname, with the match eventually ending with a 9-1 score line in favour of the Trinidadians.
Malachi Webb scored a magnificent haul, Jeremiah Niles also joined in on the goal scoring frenzy with a well-deserved hat-trick, while Nathan George and Osiah Ochoa also finished with one goal apiece at the Ministry of Education ground.
Meanwhile, results of the final match between Carmel Secondary and Waramodang Secondary will be published in Wednesday’s edition.
