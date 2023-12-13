Pilot Mike Charles’s body to be cremated today

Kaieteur News – Veteran Guyana Defence Force (GDF) pilot Lieutenant Colonel, Michael Charles will be cremated today at the Memorial Gardens Crematorium.

Charles lost his life tragically last Wednesday after the GDF Helicopter he was piloting on mission to Arau, a Region Seven Village on Guyana’s western border with Venezuela, crashed in the jungle. Four of his GDF colleagues died with him while two survived.

Charles, however, will be the first to be laid to rest while of one his colleagues, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome will be buried on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The funeral procession for the late Charles will begin around 09:15hrs at the Memorial Garden Funeral Home with tributes.

Tributes will end at 09:45hrs and then his remains will be taken to Block X Hyde Park Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) for more tributes from 11:00hrs to 12:00hrs.

This will be followed with the resting of his casket at his mother’s residence in Soesdyke, EBD.

At 12:15hrs, his Funeral Service will commence at the Soesdyke Church of Nazerene. The service is expected to be finished by 13:00hrs.

The funeral procession will continue around 14:00hrs with a military parade which will begin at the headquarters of the Guyana Prison Service, Brickdam and conclude at the Promenade Gardens followed with his cremation around 15:00hrs at Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements for the other servicemen who died in the crash, Brigadier (Retired), Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shaoud and Syaff Sergeant Jason Khan, will be announced later.