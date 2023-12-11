Wilson issues statement following GFF Extraordinary Congress

Latest update December 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Franklin Wilson, former Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President and recently defeated challenger for the post retained by Wayne Forde, has issued a statement commenting on the Congress and elections.
Wilson noted, “It was not the result that I nor the members of the slate expected because certain members had assured us about their vote. Especially since these members were the ones who complained about the GFF administration.
The narrative bandied around by the incumbent that ours’ was a PPP slate, was false and very skillfully initiated to mislead the football fraternity. Our slate was not about race or partisan party politics, instead we planned to demonstrate to the Government and Corporate Guyana a plan to develop football from school, clubs, right up to international football as our manifesto states.
No part of our plan was for the Government to take over football but instead create a tripartite approach with the GFF, Government, and Corporate Guyana to take the game forward.
Our approach to football for all was genuine but ambitious.”
he further went on to state, “We feel no shame in having lost and we accept the election result and pledge our continued allegiance to the development of Guyana football.
We congratulate Mr. Wayne Forde and his slate and hope that none of the members who supported our slate become the targets of any witch hunt.”
“The biggest hero in this election process has been FIFA, in the way they stepped in and restored the voting rights of members when the GFF Secretariat sought to illegally debar them from voting. FIFA’s efforts give tremendous hope to the democratic process and their vigilance we appreciate and applaud,” Wilson concluded.
