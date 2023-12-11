Cropper Primary storms to Berbice’s Future Warriors Tapeball title

Kaieteur Sports – Cropper Primary surged to the top spot in the Berbice edition of the Future Warriors Tapeball title for Primary Schools with another smashing performance at the Port Mourant Community Centre ground yesterday.

Cropper Primary, Tain Primary, and Fyrish Primary stood out from the 12 invited schools, and Cropper defeated them both on the final day to lift the title.

They opened the day by defeating Tain by nine wickets as they aced the chase of 50 in just four of their allotted eight overs.

Royston Crandon Jr. smashed 22* (2x4s;2x6s) from 14 balls, while Timothy Ramsarack (19*) and Jayden Garner (11) supported the dominant performance.

Tain reached 49-4 compliments of an unbeaten 37 (5x4s;1×6) from Sumit Samaroo as Ramsarack got 2-10 from two overs.

Cropper then pilled on the highest total in the competition by making 98-1 from their eight overs against Fyrish.

They were led by Ramsarack, who struck three sixes and three fours in his 38 from 18 balls, and Garner with an unbeaten 33 (2x4s;3x6s) from 19 balls. Crandon Jr. was among the runs with a five-ball 21 (2x4s;2x6s).

Tain and Fyrish had a close and exciting battle as the latter lost by one run in pursuit of 77.

Aryan Ali blazed to 39* from 10 balls, striking five massive sixes to put his team on the brink of a stunning victory.

Lekraj Rambarran (30) and Keyron Bridgemohan (29) got Tain to 76-2.

Tain finished second, while Fyrish was third.

Cropper also got bats, balls, and stumps in addition to their trophies and medals.

At the presentation ceremony, ExxonMobil’s Community Relations Advisor, Lashawna Prescott, commended the teams for an excellent showing, given the discipline and high quality of play on the field.

More so, the co-director of FL Sport, John Ramsingh, also highlighted the impressive performances of the teams, their organisation, and their knowledge of the sport at an early age.

This is the second Future Warriors Tapeball tournament, following the inaugural tournament in Georgetown in September.

Plans are afoot to expand into other counties in 2024.

Individual awards

Most run – Yuvraj Goberdan – 101 runs

Most wickets – Timothy Ramsarack – six wickets

Most Valuable Player – Timothy Ramsarack – 98 runs and six wickets