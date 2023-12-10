Latest update December 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Marian Academy captures maiden Pee-Wee U11 Girls title

Dec 10, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The thrilling culmination of the 2023 Petra/MVP Sports Under-11 Girls Football tournament reached its zenith yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground, marked by a gripping clash that ended with Marian Academy securing a well-deserved 2-1 triumph over St John the Baptist Primary School.

Amidst a vibrant atmosphere, both teams captivated the numerous spectators with a match that would be etched as the pinnacle of the tournament. While both captains showcased their prowess, it was the girls in blue who emerged victorious, lifting the coveted 2023 title.

The standout moments of the game belonged to Shemia Hing of St John the Baptist and the duo of Captain Skylar DeNobrega and Haley Haberkorn from Marian Academy. Their performances lit up the final, captivating the audience from start to finish.

Marian Academy crowned 2023 MVP Sports U11 School Girls Champions

Marian Academy crowned 2023 MVP Sports U11 School Girls Champions

The final encounter was a spectacle right from the outset. Marian Academy and St John the Baptist initially had a measured start until captain DeNobrega seized the moment with a spectacular play. Receiving a precise pass on the left wing, she confidently found the net in the 13th minute, granting her team an early 1-0 lead. However, St John’s captain Hing swiftly responded, maneuvering past Marian’s defense to score a stunning equalizer 10 minutes later, leveling the score at 1-1.

With the deadlock persisting, both teams relentlessly pursued a breakthrough. In the 40th minute, Haberkorn clinched the winning goal for her side, capitalizing on a beautiful assist set up by captain DeNobrega. A remarkable cross from the right found Haberkorn, whose decisive touch secured a 2-1 lead. As the final whistle echoed across the venue, Marian Academy celebrated their maiden championship victory, with Skylar also clinching the Most Goals accolade.

Earlier in the day, the 2019 champions, North Georgetown Primary, secured a 5-2 victory on penalty kicks against West Ruimveldt after a goalless draw to cop the third-place. Additionally, Potaro Primary emerged victorious over Tucville with a 3-0 win on penalty kicks, while Friendship Primary claimed their victory by virtue of a walkover.

At the presentation ceremony, St John the Baptist captain Shemia Hing won the Most Valuable Player award, Zoey of Marian Academy won the Best Goal Keeper award.

Meanwhile in a post match interview, Marian’s Coach stated, “I’m overwhelmed with winning this championship. This being my third title and the first with the female’s team, I excited for the girls, they played well and I’m happy.”

“I was counting on them to go out and execute well and they did just that. So I am extremely proud of this group of girls.”

When asked about his emotions regarding his Best Coach Award. He explained, “This is another remarkable achievement for me, this is my fourth best coach award; winning three out of four titles. In fact, I would say that this is the missing piece to the puzzle (the Girls championship). I am always looking forward to contribute to youth football.”

