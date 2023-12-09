Decomposed body found in Whim Rice Mill

Kaieteur News – Region Six Police are currently investigating the circumstances which contributed to the death of an unindentified male, whose body was found hanging inside an old rice mill at Whim Village, Corentyne Berbice.

The body was found hanging from a beam in the rice mill on Wednesday by residents of Whim at around 17:50h. Police were called in and upon arrival it was determined that the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The unidentified male was clad only in black pants.

It was determined by the law men that the man was of African descent.

The badly decomposed body was taken to Bailey’s funeral home where it awaits identification and a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.