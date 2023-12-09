Captains Face-off: ahead of today’s Final between Marian Academy and St John the Baptist

– MVP Sports Pee-Wee Girls U11 Schools Football tournament

Kaieteur Sports – In the world of sports, the captains of competing teams often become the focal point, embodying the spirit, determination, and leadership required to drive their teams toward victory. As the Petra Organisation gears up to pull the curtains down on the 2023 MVP Sports Girls’ Under-11 football tournament, the two teams engaged in a face-off exercise yesterday at the sponsor’s Giftland Mall establishment.

The final promises an exhilarating showdown not just between two talented teams but also between two remarkable captains: Shemia Hingh of St John the Baptist Primary and Skylar DeNobrega from Marian Academy, whose leadership prowess has been the driving force behind their teams’ success.

Shylar, the spirited Marian Academy captain, leads her team with unwavering determination and a fiery passion for the sport. Her journey to the finals has been marked by stellar performances; comprising of back-to-back hat tricks and important goals, showcasing her exceptional skill on the field. With a remarkable ability to motivate her teammates and a strategic mind that anticipates the opponent’s moves. DeNobrega also being the oldest on the team stands as the backbone of her side, inspiring confidence and unity among her peers.

On the other hand stands Shemia, the dynamic leader of the St John the Baptist Primary (Bartica). Shemia’s leadership style is characterized by her composed demeanor and tactical astuteness. Her journey to the finals has been laden with remarkable displays of versatility and an innate ability to adapt to challenging situations on the field. Shemia’s calm yet commanding presence instills a sense of resilience and focus in her team, making her an indispensable figure in St John’s quest for victory.

Ahead of the much-anticipated final showdown, both captains engaged in a face-off exercise, showcasing not just their technical abilities but also their mental strength and strategic acumen.

As the face-off exercises unfolded, a small group of spectators witnessed a captivating display of skill and determination from both captains. Accompanied by a teacher and respective coaches, both captains were adamant of today’s win.

Marian’s captain Skylar stated that “I expect a very exciting match tomorrow; we have been playing some really good football. Many of the fans have been betting against us, which turned out to be our main motivation. So tomorrow my (Marian Academy) aim to shut out the nay-sayers and win the championship for my school.”

On the other side of the pitch, Shemia said, “I am pleased to have made it into the finals; me and my team have been working extremely hard over the past few weeks. And tomorrow, I am confident my team will do well and hopefully we can take back the trophy to Bartica.”

The contest not only highlighted their individual strengths but also underscored the remarkable sportsmanship and mutual respect shared between the two leaders. The action kick off at 1:00 pm today at the Ministry of Education ground, culminating in the grand final between St John the Baptist Primary and Marian Academy which is scheduled to commence at 3:00 pm.