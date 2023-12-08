East Coast Canje Pheasants, East Bank Eagles and Upper Demerara Scorpions name squads

DCB/Sawh Voltcom Construction Inc./Precision Service Center Inc. Inter Association Senior T20 Blast…

Kaieteur Sports – East Coast Canje Pheasants, East Bank Eagles and Upper Demerara Scorpions have announced their teams for the DCB/SVC/Precision Service Center Inc. Inter Association Senior T20 Blast which is set to bowl off on Saturday December 9, 2023.

The two first round matches are fixed for the famous Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda.

East Coast Canje Pheasants will be led by former West Indies senior opener Rajendra Chandrika, East Bank Eagles by Anand Barrat and Upper Demerara Scorpions by all-rounder Gariel McDonald.

The tournament is sponsored by Sawh Voltcom Construction Inc. (SVC) a company which was established in the USA for several years. They now bring their enormous experience to Guyana in the field of construction (residential, commercial and medical).

The two million dollars tournament will be played on a round robin basis and will involve all five Associations of the Demerara Cricket Board, namely, Georgetown Panthers, East Coast Canje Pheasants, East Bank Eagles, Upper Demerara Scorpions and West Demerara Jaguars.

The team with the most points after the preliminary rounds will play the fourth place in the semi-final and the second and third placed teams will clash in the semi-finals.

The winners battle in a grand finale. Preceding the final is a third-place playoff between the two losing semi-finalists.

The semi-finals and final day event will be live streamed. All the teams will be attired in color clothing with cash incentives, trophies and medals up for grabs.

Each Association is required to select a minimum of two under19 players who are eligible to represent Guyana next year in Regional Under19 tournaments with at least one of them must play in every game.

Players must represent the area they reside in with the exception of Upper Demerara which will be allowed guest players drawn from the standby players of the other Associations.

Teams

East Coast Canje Pheasants

Rajendra Chandrika (captain), Robin Williams, Krishna Deosaran, Neeran Bani, Vickash Wilkinson, Vishawanath Ramlakhan, Dominic Glasgow, Karamchan Persaud, Nizam Khan, Andrew Samaroo, Sachin Singh, Aaron Beharry, Anthony McFarlene, Ramnarine Chatura, Nicholas Shiopersad and Sasenarine Harricharan. Coach is Latchman Yadram and manager Vishnu Ramjeet.

East Bank Eagles

Anand Barrat (captain), Sagar Hatiamani, Jonte Thomas, Anthony Lim, Jerimiah Scott, Ershad Ali, Leon Swamy, Floy Joseph, Anthony Antonio, Deonarine Dindial, Shamar Yearwood, Quazim Yusuf, Buddhan Baksh and Ricky Sargeant. The coach is Waqar Bacchus, and manager is Puneet Jaigopaul.

Upper Demerara Scorpions

Gariel McDonald (captain), Ray Peters, Julian Fortune, Alvin Mohabir, John DeGrella, Joshua Wade, Tyreka Etienne, Ariel Tilku, Denzel Spencer, Romeo Deonarain, Shaquille Williams, Eon Reynolds, Gary Savory, Nicholas Lawson and Judell McAllister. The coach is Hersey Niles and manager is Rastaff Oselmo.

Game one bowls off at 9 am followed by game two at 1 pm next Saturday at the GCC ground, Bourda. A large turnout is anticipated at the former international venue as the team’s battle for supremacy.