Barbados Opposition rejects Maduro’s ‘sham’ referendum

– calls on Mottley to denounce Venezuela’s actions

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Democratic Labour Party of Barbados, Dr. Ronnie Yearwood has rejected the results of the December 3 referendum held by Venezuela which sought to illegally annex the Essequibo.

“I continue to carefully monitor the actions of the Nicolas Maduro-led Venezuelan Government to undermine the territorial sovereignty of Guyana and the judicial process of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). I unequivocally reject the results of the December 3, 2023 Venezuelan referendum to annex the Essequibo region of Guyana.” Dr. Yearwood said the action of Venezuela to proceed with a referendum on 3 December 2023, the outcome of which led to the decision to incorporate Essequibo as a state of Venezuela, and the subsequent actions of Venezuela to issue oil licences over territory in Essequibo, now constitute a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Guyana.

“The actions of Venezuela are a serious breach of the United Nations Charter and to peace and security within the Caribbean region. Therefore, I am calling upon the Government of Barbados, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, Barbados’ Minister of Foreign Affairs Kerrie Symmonds and Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM David Comissiong, to immediately end Barbados’ foreign policy position of prevarication towards Venezuela. Particularly, I am asking Ambassador Comissiong not to allow his past experience as a civil society activist for Venezuela to exert influence on Barbados’ foreign policy position. The leadership of Barbados must unequivocally denounce the actions of Venezuela, if Barbados is to truly say it fully supports Guyana.”

Yearwood said showing support for Guyana does not negate engaging in diplomacy but sets the margins of engagement for that diplomacy, as the only serious outcome is for the full respect of the territorial sovereignty of Guyana by Venezuela. “I urge Prime Minister Mottley, as a former Chair of CARICOM and internationally respected leader, to give this matter her immediate and full attention. Further, I call upon Prime Minister Mottley to promptly convene diplomatic dialogues between Venezuela and Guyana to prevent any further actions by Venezuela that go against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Guyana.”

“Additionally, I strongly support the United States of America’s military partnership with Guyana to provide defence and security in the event of any use of force by Venezuela against Guyana. I take this opportunity to also request an urgent meeting with Ambassador Designate of the United States of America to Barbados, Roger F Nyhus to discuss Barbados’ foreign policy position on Venezuela, and other issues relevant to preserving regional peace and security, in the face of these rapid unfolding developments in Guyana. I call upon the Nicolas-Maduro-led Government of Venezuela to respect the judicial process currently before the ICJ and refrain from any additional actions to alter the status of the Essequibo region in Guyana.”

Yearwood said he has written to the President of Guyana, and the Leader of Opposition of Guyana assuring them of the Democratic Labour Party’s and Barbadians support, especially as DLP former leader and Prime of Barbados, Errol Barrow and President Forbes Burnham of Guyana were founders to the forerunner of CARICOM, and there are deep familial and fraternal ties between our two countries.