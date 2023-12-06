Latest update December 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Underdogs roar in latest East Bank vs The Rest Football fixtures

Dec 06, 2023 Sports

– Back Circle, Sparta among winners

Kaieteur Sports – The Ballers Ent. Street Football competition, “East Bank Versus the Rest,” kept the energy high last Saturday at the Mocha Community Centre, Tarmac. This thrilling event showcased impressive skills as the final eight teams ascended into the quarter finals stage.

Four teams from the East Bank including Agricola, Five-O, Team Family, and Unruly Entertainment have secured their spots in the quarter-finals. As well as teams like Taliban, Sparta, and Back Circle from “The Rest” also secured their places in the quarter-finals while Back Street Warriors and Stabroek Ballers are set to clash to determine the final team to be added to the cast.

On Saturday, fans witnessed an electrifying series of matches, capturing attention with intense showdowns. Stabroek Ballers triumphed over Xtra Mature with a 2-0 victory, courtesy of Darren Benjamin’s goals in the 4th and 16th minutes.

Some of the action on day three of East Bank vs The Rest Football competition.

Some of the action on day three of East Bank vs The Rest Football competition.

Unruly Entertainment secured a win against a formidable Bent Street side, thanks to Lennox Cort’s goal in the 9th minute. Meanwhile, Team Cruel managed a 1-0 victory against Agricola, with Jerome Harrigan netting the decisive goal. Team Family shone in a dominant 3-0 win against Broad Street, with Shamar Jones scoring all three goals.

Sparta clinched a late 1-0 victory against Back Street Warriors, courtesy of Jermaine Junior’s solitary goal. Similarly, Back Circle secured a narrow win against Red Force, with Ravin Naughton scoring the lone goal in the 3rd minute, leading Back Circle to a 1-0 win.

The other two matches witnessed a 1-1 draw between Taliban and Five-O, while Lock Ah Scene claimed an easy win by walkover.

The tournament charges ahead, promising more excitement on Saturday, December 9, with the gripping quarter-final clashes.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

PNC demanding answers for smuggled chicken early Sunday morning after church!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Sinclair grabs 5-44 as honours even at stumps on day one of deciding third unofficial “Test” against South Africa “A”

Sinclair grabs 5-44 as honours even at stumps on day one of deciding...

Dec 06, 2023

SportsMax – Kevin Sinclair was the star of day one of the deciding third unofficial “Test” between the West Indies “A” and South Africa “A” at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein...
Read More
Police Force challenges GFF decision of omission from Congress

Police Force challenges GFF decision of omission...

Dec 06, 2023

ExxonMobil joins the cast of sponsors to host 2023 Goodwill Int’l School Series

ExxonMobil joins the cast of sponsors to host...

Dec 06, 2023

GFF ELECTIONS: Every avenue must be exhausted to restore voting rights

GFF ELECTIONS: Every avenue must be exhausted to...

Dec 06, 2023

West Indies Academy dominate Day two against Ireland

West Indies Academy dominate Day two against...

Dec 06, 2023

Nexgen Golf Association, Candy Express tees off Season of Giving 

Nexgen Golf Association, Candy Express tees off...

Dec 06, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]