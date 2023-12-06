Underdogs roar in latest East Bank vs The Rest Football fixtures

Latest update December 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 06, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Ballers Ent. Street Football competition, “East Bank Versus the Rest,” kept the energy high last Saturday at the Mocha Community Centre, Tarmac. This thrilling event showcased impressive skills as the final eight teams ascended into the quarter finals stage.
Four teams from the East Bank including Agricola, Five-O, Team Family, and Unruly Entertainment have secured their spots in the quarter-finals. As well as teams like Taliban, Sparta, and Back Circle from “The Rest” also secured their places in the quarter-finals while Back Street Warriors and Stabroek Ballers are set to clash to determine the final team to be added to the cast.
On Saturday, fans witnessed an electrifying series of matches, capturing attention with intense showdowns. Stabroek Ballers triumphed over Xtra Mature with a 2-0 victory, courtesy of Darren Benjamin’s goals in the 4th and 16th minutes.
Unruly Entertainment secured a win against a formidable Bent Street side, thanks to Lennox Cort’s goal in the 9th minute. Meanwhile, Team Cruel managed a 1-0 victory against Agricola, with Jerome Harrigan netting the decisive goal. Team Family shone in a dominant 3-0 win against Broad Street, with Shamar Jones scoring all three goals.
Sparta clinched a late 1-0 victory against Back Street Warriors, courtesy of Jermaine Junior’s solitary goal. Similarly, Back Circle secured a narrow win against Red Force, with Ravin Naughton scoring the lone goal in the 3rd minute, leading Back Circle to a 1-0 win.
The other two matches witnessed a 1-1 draw between Taliban and Five-O, while Lock Ah Scene claimed an easy win by walkover.
The tournament charges ahead, promising more excitement on Saturday, December 9, with the gripping quarter-final clashes.
