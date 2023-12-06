Latest update December 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Sinclair grabs 5-44 as honours even at stumps on day one of deciding third unofficial “Test” against South Africa “A”

Dec 06, 2023 Sports

SportsMax Kevin Sinclair was the star of day one of the deciding third unofficial “Test” between the West Indies “A” and South Africa “A” at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein yesterday.

Kevin Sinclair took 5 wickets on the opening day as West Indies A bowled out South Africa A on Day 1 of the 3rd “Test” at Bloemfontein. (CWI)

Kevin Sinclair took 5-44 from 14.4 overs.  (CWI Media)

South Africa “A” were able to post 274 in 67.4 overs after winning the toss. Khaya Zondo led the way with a well-compiled 70 off 114 balls including seven fours and two sixes.

Captain Neil Brand also showed some good form with a 93-ball 62 while Zubayr Hamza made 30.

Sinclair was excellent with the ball, picking up 5-44 off 14.4 overs, already his fourth five-wicket haul of his 20-match first-class career.

Shamar Joseph and Shermon Lewis provided good support with 3-65 from 15 overs and 2-68 from 13 overs, respectively.

The West Indians ended the day 17-1 off eight overs, trailing by 257. Tagenarine Chanderpaul was the batsman dismissed for 3. Zachary McCaskie (12) and Kirk McKenzie (2) are the batsmen at the crease.

The teams are tied at 1-1 in the series. West Indies “A” won the first game by one wicket and South Africa “A” won the second by 232 runs.

Full Scores: South Africa “A” 274 off 67.4 overs (Khaya Zondo 70, Neil Brand 62, Zubayr Hamza 30, Kevin Sinclair 5-44, Shamar Joseph 3-65, Shermon Lewis 2-68)

West Indies “A” 17-1 off 8 overs.

