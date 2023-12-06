Latest update December 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Nexgen Golf Association, Candy Express tees off Season of Giving 

Dec 06, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The annual tradition of Christmas givebacks courtesy of the Nexgen Golf Academy continues this year in partnership with Candy Express and Tomorrow Leaders.

Head of Tomorrow Leaders’, Candy Express NPO, Roxanne Inniss and Diane Inniss have been teaming up with GGA/Nexgen head Aleem Hussain to spread Christmas cheer across communities. 

A few members of the Albouystown community pose with their hampers.

The Non-Profit Organization (NPO), which caters to the less fortunate kids and families in Guyana continued Saturday, as they teamed up with the Nexgen Golf Academy to bring some early Christmas cheer to the neighborhood.

Tomorrow Leaders’s Roxanne Inniss and Diane Inniss collaborated with their sister Flora Mackenzie and Guyana Golf Association (GGA) president Aleem Hussain, as they shared grocery bags across the neighborhood of Albouystown.

The move by the entities ensured that dozens of families would get a start to their holiday season with food hampers.

These two families have come together for many years to provide children and families with a memorable experience and 2023 started with the Kids Carnival at the Nexgen Golf Academy when in November, over 200 orphans were given a day of food, games and fun.

“The annual tradition of giving hampers and creating a memorable experience for orphanages is something the Hussain family, Diane, Roxanne and Flora are passionate about and we will definitely continue to maintain these activities in the years ahead,” said Hussain.

According to Ms. Inniss, “My sisters and I will continue to provide toys, clothing, school supplies and hampers and together with Aleem, we plan on reaching more families in the years to come.”

Hussain grew up in Albouystown and under the Shafura Hussain Foundation, the family has been actively involved in charitable outreaches across the country and more specifically, the Albouystown community.

