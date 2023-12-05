Mahaica fisherman to spend Christmas in jail for attempted rape

Kaieteur News – Chris Gopaul, a 33-year-old fisherman of Riverview Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Monday remanded to prison on a charge of attempted rape.

The accused appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha George, who read the charge to him. Gopaul was not required to plea and was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to January 9, 2024.