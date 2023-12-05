Homeless man gets home in jail after burglarising Police Sports Club

Latest update December 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A homeless man on Monday got a temporary home in jail, after he was remanded to prison by Magistrate Rondell Weever, for breaking into and entering the Police Sports Club on November 30, 2023.
Adico Smith, a 47-year-old father of three, is accused of breaking into and entering the Police Sports Club at Barrack Street, Kingston, Georgetown on November 30, 2023. Smith appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrate Weever, where the charges were read to him. He was charged with the offences; attempt to commit a felony and break-and-entry. The accused pleaded not guilty with explanation. He claimed: “I does go deh fuh collect bottles and them police know this, me ain’t know like them did vex duh day.”
Notwithstanding Smith’s statement, the prosecutor was quick to enlighten the court that the defendant was seen at the scene, with a shovel, placing his hands through the grill, to open the fridge that was inside. The prosecutor objected to bail, pointing out that the man has a history of committing similar offences. The magistrate then remanded Smith. The next scheduled court date is on December 18, 2023 for statement and fixtures.
