Campbell, Christina and Darius Ramsammy reign supreme

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) National Seniors Championship dubbed Mr. Guyana ‘Clash of the Baddest’ concluded Saturday last in familiar fashion at the National Culture Centre.
Emmerson Campbell kept his Mr. Physique title, Darius Ramsammy reclaimed the Mr. Guyana title as the most muscular male in the business, while his wife, Christina Ramsammy won the Miss Bikini title. These three outstanding athletes were the champs last year and repeated their success this time around. Hannah Rampersaud won the Miss Bikini Wellness title, and Romelton Siland took the Men’s Fitness title.
In the Clash of the Baddest event, athletes competed across a number of different categories. Christina Ramsammy and Rampersaud dominated their Miss Bikini and Miss Bikini Wellness categories respectively. Christina was a force, showcasing a well-toned body and great posture to secure the Miss Bikini title. Aliya Wong grabbed second place, and Melitha Anderson settled for third.
Among eight contestants, seasoned pro Emmerson clinched another Senior Men’s Physique title, with Jonathan Jeffrey and Yusuf Khan taking second and third place respectively.
While Yehoshua Boodie won first place in the junior’s Bodybuilding division. Nicolas Albert triumphed in the 177 LBS-and-over weight class, Delrae McLean and Roger Callender claimed top spots in the Under-165 LBS and Under-143 LBS categories respectively. Raul Greene won in the Masters division, and Darius Ramsammy outperformed his opponents in the Under-176 category, also securing the Mr. Guyana title.
The event was sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and Fitness Express.
