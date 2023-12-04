Jamaica pledges support for Guyana following ICJ ruling on border controversy

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s CARICOM sister Jamaica has reiterated that amidst the border controversy with Venezuela and in light of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling on Friday, Guyana can continue to count on the island nation support in defense of its sovereign rights and territory.

The international court ruled on Friday that Venezuela should not take any action that would alter Guyana’s control of the Essequibo territory but it did not specifically say that the neighbouring could not hold its referendum, which was held on Sunday.

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, said in a statement following Friday’s ruling, “Even as Jamaica supports the court’s order that both parties are to refrain from any action that aggravates the current situation, we note as well that the court has said more particularly that Venezuela should “refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute, whereby the Cooperative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area. This would have direct implications for the planned holding of a referendum by Venezuela on December 3.”

“The order is also made pending the court’s final determination of the validity of the Arbitral Award that established the land boundary between the two states. In this regard, it is Jamaica’s hope, as we have expressed on previous occasions, that Venezuela will participate meaningfully in that adjudication process,” added Johnson Smith.

She said “Jamaica expressly supports the statement issued on Friday by Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali, which welcomed the ruling and called on Venezuela to join Guyana in demonstrating respect for international law and the principles that govern peaceful co-existence.”

President of the ICJ Joan E Donoghue said the order was necessary because, “Venezuela’s expressed readiness to take action” on the disputed territory “at any moment following the referendum” showed that there is “a real and imminent risk of irreparable prejudice to Guyana’s plausible right before the court gives its final decision.”

Jamaica has joined a number of other countries in support of Guyana to voice their unwavering stance with the country.