Hope guides hosts to remarkable opening ODI win

West Indies versus England 2023…

(BBC Sport) – Shai Hope’s sublime century led West Indies to a stunning four-wicket win over England in the first one-day international in Antigua.

Chasing an imposing 325, Hope smashed 109 not out from just 83 balls as the hosts won with seven balls to spare.

Needing an unlikely 106 from the last 10 overs with five wickets left, captain Hope was supported by Romario Shepherd’s 48 from 28 balls.

Hope then finished the chase in style with three sixes in the 49th over.

England were firm favourites at the halfway stage on a tricky pitch that was offering uneven bounce and turn for the spinners.

In their first outing since a disappointing group-stage exit at the World Cup, England started emphatically after winning the toss as openers Phil Salt and Will Jacks blitzed an opening stand of 77 in just 8.2 overs.

They somewhat squandered the positive start, however, with all of the top five reaching at least 20, but only Harry Brook able to kick on past a half-century with 71 from 72 balls.

Late cameos from Sam Curran and Brydon Carse, with an eighth-wicket stand of 66, propelled the score past 300.

A West Indies victory looked even more unlikely when they lost both openers in successive overs after a promising 104-run opening stand, exposing an inexperienced middle order.

But Hope timed his knock to perfection, biding his time alongside the aggression of Shepherd and Shimron Hetmyer, who made 32, before accelerating in the death overs once both had departed – taking a particular liking to Curran, who finished with 0-98.

The three-match ODI series continues at the same venue on Wednesday.

England’s batting returns to its blitzing best

Despite the result, there were plenty of positives for Buttler’s side to take, particularly in the batting department.

Their World Cup disappointments emanated from tentative starts, and an out-of-form batting line-up struggling to impose itself on the bowlers in testing conditions – a stark contrast from the champion side of 2019, of which the foundations were built on aggression, intimidation and owning the powerplay.

However, through the early onslaught of Jacks and Salt, both absent from the World Cup, England resorted to old methods with new faces.

Salt led the charge, whacking three sixes in his 28-ball 45 while Jacks struck 26 from 24, leaving West Indies’ bowlers weary and struggling for answers.

When both fell in successive overs, the rebuild was led by the Test openers, with Zak Crawley adding a patient 45 and Ben Duckett 20 before Brook’s 71 set the platform that allowed Curran and Carse to launch.

Concerns remain over the form of Buttler, who made just three from 13 balls, and all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who scored a scratchy 17.

In a series billed as one to kick-start England’s new era, head coach Matthew Mott will need performances from both experienced campaigners in order to build the side around them.

Hope sparkles amid puzzling England bowling display

West Indies may not have started their innings as dramatically as England, but their openers fulfilled their roles perfectly with a steady platform, with stylish left-hander Alick Athanaze’s 66 from 65 balls thwarting the new-ball pair of Curran and Gus Atkinson.

Curran never found rhythm, constantly gifting bad balls away, but Atkinson, who performed admirably in the World Cup and here with 2-62, was the best seamer on display.

Rehan Ahmed, the natural successor to leg-spinner Adil Rashid, continued to impress with 2-40 on a pitch that gave him plenty of assistance, as it did for Livingstone with 1-50.

Buttler’s decision-making was perplexing, persisting with the pace of Curran and Carse and opting not to utilise Will Jacks’ off-spin, despite the pitch obviously assisting slower bowling.

Despite the question marks surrounding England’s bowling attack – and it is worth noting that it is an inexperienced one – Hope’s magnificence should not be discredited.

At 213-5 with 12 overs remaining, England were in apparent control.

But Hope was unfazed by the mounting run-rate, knowing he had the swashbuckling Shepherd for company.

Shepherd struck three sixes and Hope seven as they surged home in style, with the 30-year-old captain taking his ODI average to an incredible 51.52 with his 16th century.

Given the fact that so many of West Indies’ stars were absent – the likes of Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder and Andre Russell choosing the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament instead of this series – guiding his young team to victory must have tasted even sweeter.