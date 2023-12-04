Chase’s Academic Foundation crowned 2023 Limacol League Champions

Latest update December 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 04, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Tournament favourite, Chase’s Academic Foundation, remained unbeaten in the 2023 Limacol Under-18 Schools Football League which concluded at Ministry of Education Ground, yesterday, with an electrifying championship win.
With skillful maneuvers and unwavering determination, they dominated the field, amassing a stunning total of 19 points, showcasing their undeniable prowess during a 5-nil win against Santa Rosa Secondary to clinch the coveted Limacol U18 title.
Chase’s Academic outplayed Santa Rosa throughout the contest as their solid defense held a clean sheet against Santa Rosa. Omar Sam claimed 2 goals while Bryan Wharton, Neeiaz Baksh and Mansiz Chambers cemented the victory for Chase Academy with one goal apiece.
Meanwhile, at the helm of this triumph was Wharton claimed the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. His finesse on the field and unmatched talent rallied the team forward, earning him the well-deserved recognition as the standout player of the competition.
However, it wasn’t just about goals and victories for Chase’s Academic Foundation. Their commitment to sportsmanship and discipline stood out, earning them the honour of the best-disciplined team, a testament to their dedication and respect for the game.
Carmel Secondary School put up a valiant effort, securing a commendable second place, while Bartica claimed the third-place spot. Both teams showcased remarkable skill throughout the tournament.
With the dust settled on this thrilling competition, the spotlight has now shifted to the upcoming KFC Goodwill International Schools Football Series. Chase’s Academic Foundation, Carmel Secondary and Bartica’s outstanding performances have granted them the golden ticket to advance, ready to represent their schools on a bigger stage.
The tournament was sponsored by the Guyana Pharmaceutical Corporation through their Limacol Brand, organised by the Petra Organisation with support from MVP Sports, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, Ministry of Education and the Guyana Football Federation.
