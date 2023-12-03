St John the Baptiste to meet with Marian Academy in the finale

Latest update December 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 03, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Marian Academy and St John the Baptiste Primary Schools have secured their spots in the MVP Sports Pee-Wee Under-11 Girls’ Football Championship final after claiming identical 2 – 0 victories yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground located along Carifesta Avenue.
Marian Academy charged past the 2022 champions, North Georgetown Primary, while St John the Baptiste held firm against West Ruimveldt to become finalists.
The semi-finals unfolded with an intense clash between West Ruimveldt Primary and St John the Baptiste Primary.
The two teams battled fiercely from the start, resulting in a goalless first half where both sides struggled to break the deadlock despite numerous attempts.
After a tense first half, St John took the lead with a remarkable long shot from mid-pitch that found its way into West Ruimveldt’s net, putting them ahead at 1 – 0. They extended their lead when a deflected ball slipped past West Ruimveldt’s goalkeeper, increasing the score to 2-0. Neisa Lewis and Shemia Hing were the goal scorers for St John the Baptiste.
Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Marian Academy’s Skylar DeNobrega showcased her skills yet again by scoring both goals for her team, securing a solid 2-0 win over defending champions North Georgetown Primary.
Another match of the day witnessed One Mile Primary edging out Genesis with a narrow 1-0 victory, courtesy of a goal by Faith Haynes. The football action will continue this Saturday, culminating in the highly anticipated grand finale on December 9.
