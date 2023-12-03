Every related arm for sport’s resurgence will be tackled – Wilson

Latest update December 3rd, 2023 12:49 AM
Kaieteur Sports – In less than one week the direction the sport of football takes will be made clear when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) stages its Electoral Congress, at the National Training Centre, Providence.
In what can only be described as an obvious attempt to hijack the process, the Wayne Forde-led GFF has shown total contempt for the football fraternity.
The fact that the GFF and the Electoral Committee waited until seven (7) days before the elections to identify the list of eligible voters, resulting in the exclusion of four (4) members, who were deemed not to be in good standing, demonstrates their indifference to a free and fair process.
Had they been genuinely immersed in the tenets of good governance and fair play then every step should have been taken to ensure that all members of the electorate be clear about the eligibility procedures.
Instead, because the GFF’s responses to queries for clarity on the crucial requirements were apathetic and vague, the four members are now debarred from participating in the process.
They are: West Demerara Football Association, Guyana Police Force Football Club, Western Tigers Football Club and Santos Football Club.
However, Wilson in his outreach to all the eligible constituents have made it clear that should they be given the mandate to govern, they intend to meet with stakeholders to address some of the contentious changes in the recently revised constitution.
He cited the three-term modification as one of the main issues that will be up for discussion, while the lack of clarity on the eligibility of voters is another matter that will certainly be examined.
Additionally, he stressed the importance of every member being able to vote at such an important Congress, adding that every effort should have been made to apprise them of their obligations.
Wilson informed that should they take the seat of office, going forward extensive deliberations to make the process easier and transparent will be a top priority of his administration.
“Our approach will be an all-inclusive one, where every stakeholder of the sport will be afforded the opportunity to offer their opinions in an effort to make the game safe, resilient, sustainable and proficiently managed, as outlined in our stated vision,” Wilson said.
The Wilson-led slate has also disclosed its areas of focus, key stakeholders who will be approached to drive the sport forward, while a robust plan for every component related to sustainable development of the sport has been shared to all stakeholders.
“I think we have a very good strategy to pull the sport out of its current state. Very little has been done at the local level, the game’s reputation as one of the premier sports locally has suffered immensely and these are just some of the things we intend to address seriously.”
He promised that every related arm for the sport’s resurgence will be tackled, naming, coaches’ education, referees’ development, women’s growth at every level, enhanced facilities in every regional association, effective partnership with the corporate sector for sustainable funding, a solid working relationship with the government, on-going consultative and respectful engagements with its members.
Wilson theorized that with his vast experience at the administrative level combined with those on his slate, voters will be able to evaluate where the sport is today against the vision, they have for it going forward.
