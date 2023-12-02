Pres. Ali urges pragmatic solutions for climate action solutions at COP28

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Friday addressed the Conference of Parties (COP) 28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, emphasizing the need for practical solutions to address climate challenges.

President Ali left Guyana on Monday for Dubai, where he is leading a delegation at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP28.

“Too often the climate debate is dominated by some who are stuck in the past, who deploy outrage and anger as their only tools,” Ali said.

President Ali urged a shift from divisive debates to collaborative efforts, highlighting the importance of involving all stakeholders in achieving a just and affordable transition aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

On the COP28 stage, President Ali stressed the necessity of considering current realities, especially the energy demands in developing countries. He proposed a balanced approach, acknowledging the growth in demand for energy while advocating for measures such as the reduction of fossil fuel production, removal of large polluters, and incentivizing renewable energy sources.

He said, “COP28 will not achieve the desired objectives of definitively putting our planet on a net zero trajectory, if we continue to address this matter in a doctrinarian way, ignoring the current realities.”

Moreover, he underscored, “If the debate of COP28 is framed by two camps, one calling for no cuts in fuel productions including the most polluting form such as coal and the other saying the only solution to net zero is an end to fossil fuel production then we will fail once again to achieve a viable outcome and not to give our world the energy it needs to grow and prosper.”

President Ali outlined Guyana’s commitment to a net-zero future by 2050 through a combination of strategies, including the reduction of fossil fuel production, removal of subsidies, and initiatives like carbon capture and storage. He called for a collective reset of global relationships to address climate change, conflicts, energy, and food crises, emphasizing three priorities for COP28: a just transition from excessive fossil fuel use, accessible climate finance for developing nations, and action to preserve tropical forests.

Highlighting the pivotal role of finance, President Ali announced Guyana’s co-chairmanship of the Forest & Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FCLP) carbon market working group. He expressed a commitment to building high-quality carbon markets to benefit forest communities and countries.

President Ali concluded by reaffirming Guyana’s status as a carbon net-positive country, detailing the country’s Low Carbon Development Strategy, commitment to sustainable practices, and the impact on their economy. He emphasized solidarity with those working towards a better future in developing countries and stressed the importance of practical solutions in achieving global stability.