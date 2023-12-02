Latest update December 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

40 goals conceded, as Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival gets off to a flyer

Dec 02, 2023 Sports

– GCC, Antonio Hikers, TT Police among winners

Kaieteur Sports – Exciting start to the 2023 Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival, as the opening day witnessed a hive of goal scoring prowess on Thursday evening at the National Gymnasium. The tournament kicked off with quite a show! The matches were filled with intense action and impressive performances as 40 goals were conceded on day one of the competition.

In the Value4U Masters Over-45 category, GCC Vintage had a remarkable comeback, turning the game around from being down by two goals to clinch a 6-2 victory against Old Forts General. Davin Hooper and Captain Woodroffe led the charge for GCC, with Hooper netting two goals and Woodroffe contributing to the equalizer. The rapid succession of goals in a short span definitely kept the excitement high.

The Women’s category match between GBTI GCC and Saints showcased a spirited game. Abosaide Cadogan’s quick entry into the turf resulted in an immediate goal, setting the pace for GBTI GCC. Sonia Jardine and Sandy Roopnarine added to the scoreboard, securing a 4-2 win for GBTI GCC despite a late goal by Saints’ Clayza Bobb.

Spice girls surrounded by Trinis during the epic 2-0 encounter.

The Men’s O45 division match between Antonio Hikers and Old Fort Expendables was a high-scoring affair, with Antonio Hikers dominating the game with an 8-2 victory. Akim Toussaint’s impressive hat-trick and contributions from Sherwyn Caesar and others sealed the win for Antonio Hikers.

The international clash between Spice and TT Police saw TT Police emerging victorious with a 2-0 win, courtesy of Britney Hingh’s successful penalty corners.

Later, Pepsi Hikers managed to edge past YMCA Old Fort in a closely contested match, securing a 3-2 win with standout performances from Akim Toussaint and Aroydy Brandford.

US-based Ellis Chance of Old Fort Expendables releases a shot at net versus Antonio's Hickers in the Republic Bank Over-35 Division.

The final clash between Bounty GCC and Saints ended in a nail-biting finish. Saints took the first lead in the 11th minute, the next 11 minute saw GCC equalising the score after being awarded a penalty corner. Meanwhile at the end of the third quarter the score was 3-2 with Saints ahead by one goal. Saints bounce back nicely with two excellent field goals in quick succession, pushing the score to 5-2, Despite of scoring two late goals GCC was unable able to come up with a win as the match closed on 5-4.

The tournament’s continuation tonight promises more exciting matches at the National Gymnasium, with the details set to be published in the upcoming Sunday edition.

