Rugby Jaguars arrive in Grenada ahead of 2023 GRW7s

Kaieteur Sports – After an intensive four-month preparation, the Rugby Jaguars, previously known as the Green Machine, embarked on their journey from Guyana to St George’s Grenada on Tuesday, November 28th. This 15-member squad is geared up to participate in Grenada’s World Sevens Championship, scheduled from November 30 to December 2 at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium.

Among the contenders are renowned teams like Apache 7’s (UK), Atlantis (USA), FRN (UK), Barbados 7’s, Maroon (USA), Rugby Quebec (Canada), Samurai (UK), Trinidad Northern 7’s, and Tropics 7’s (UK).

Leading the Rugby Jaguars Sevens are Jamal Angus as captain and Vallon Adams as vice-captain, alongside players like Kevin Heywood, Scott Garraway, Tyresse Prescod, Akino James, Ronald Niles, Lionel Holder, Godfrey Broomes, Sean Phillips, Jonathon Garnett, and Leon Cole. Claudius Butts assumes the role of Head Coach, supported by Assistant Coach Walter George, while Ryan Dey takes charge as Team Manager.

While spotlighting the tournament, most participating teams have previously contended in the World Sevens Series. This championship assures top-tier competition, a pivotal opportunity for this budding team to refine their skills and synergy as they strive to reclaim their standing in Sevens Rugby.

Coach Butts, addressing the team’s status, highlighted their current phase of rebuilding, with six players including Ronald Niles, Akino James, Leon Cole, and Kevin Heywood are all set to make their debut on the international stage. He also noted two preparatory sessions before their departure, emphasizing technical aspects in defense, tackles, attack strategies, restarts, contact areas, and lineout timing.

Assessing their readiness, Coach Butts expressed confidence, stating the team stands at around 85% readiness despite a few injuries leading up to the final selection. Encouragingly, recent sessions have showcased the team’s potential to perform competitively in the upcoming tournament.

With the stakes raised, the Grenada Rugby Union (GRU) has heightened the championship’s allure by increasing the total prize money to an impressive US$20,000 in cash.