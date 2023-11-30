ICJ only means to resolve Venezuela border dispute – Rights Commissions

Kaieteur News – As they join with Guyanese to endorse the national message ‘Essequibo Belongs to Guyana’ the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) and other Rights Commissions are of the firm view that the ongoing judicial process at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the only means by which Guyana’s border controversy with neighbouring Venezuela can be resolved.

In a joint release issued by ERC and its sister Rights Commissions on Tuesday, the bodies noted that all Guyanese, across the diverse demographics of the country, maintain one position in unity and reject Venezuela’s claim to Guyana’s territory, Essequibo.

“We join with all other national, regional, and international partners to reject Venezuela’s attempts to disregard the judicial process before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which will resolve Venezuela’s question of the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award.,” the commissions said.

It was noted that the ERC and the sister commissions are of the firm conviction that the October 3 rd , 1899 Arbitral Award is valid and further maintains that the award was a ‘full, perfect and final settlement.’

“Our Commission support Guyana’s national position, which is commensurate with adherence to International Rule of Law and the ongoing judicial process at the ICJ,” the bodies said.

“This is the only means of resolution that will ensure peace, harmony, and good relations,” they noted.

The Rights Commissions reiterate the sentiment of Guyana’s regional neighbours to maintain the status quo of a peaceful and secure hemisphere. “We are a united Guyana, “One People, One Nation, One Destiny,” the commissions said.