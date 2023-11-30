Latest update November 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

ICJ only means to resolve Venezuela border dispute – Rights Commissions

Nov 30, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – As they join with Guyanese to endorse the national message ‘Essequibo Belongs to Guyana’ the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) and other Rights Commissions are of the firm view that the ongoing judicial process at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the only means by which Guyana’s border controversy with neighbouring Venezuela can be resolved.

In a joint release issued by ERC and its sister Rights Commissions on Tuesday, the bodies noted that all Guyanese, across the diverse demographics of the country, maintain one position in unity and reject Venezuela’s claim to Guyana’s territory, Essequibo.

“We join with all other national, regional, and international partners to reject Venezuela’s attempts to disregard the judicial process before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which will resolve Venezuela’s question of the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award.,” the commissions  said.

It was noted that the ERC and the sister commissions are of the firm conviction that the October 3 rd , 1899 Arbitral Award is valid and further maintains that the award was a ‘full, perfect and final settlement.’

“Our Commission support Guyana’s national position, which is commensurate with adherence to International Rule of Law and the ongoing judicial process at the ICJ,” the bodies said.

“This is the only means of resolution that will ensure peace, harmony, and good relations,” they noted.

The Rights Commissions reiterate the sentiment of Guyana’s regional neighbours to maintain the status quo of a peaceful and secure hemisphere. “We are a united Guyana, “One People, One Nation, One Destiny,” the commissions said.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

I will eat a piece of Exxon Christmas Cake with your ingredients inside.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Athletics coach accused of raping girl at Nationals’ still free

Athletics coach accused of raping girl at Nationals’ still free

Nov 30, 2023

One year later… By Shervin Belgrave Kaieteur News – The Nationals Schools Cycling Track and Field Championships is in full swing but the coach who allegedly raped a female athlete while he...
Read More
Roberts shatters 800m record, Springer floats to more gold

Roberts shatters 800m record, Springer floats to...

Nov 30, 2023

Charles hat-trick in Lady Jags 9 – 0 win over Dominica

Charles hat-trick in Lady Jags 9 – 0 win...

Nov 30, 2023

Rugby Jaguars arrive in Grenada ahead of 2023 GRW7s

Rugby Jaguars arrive in Grenada ahead of 2023...

Nov 30, 2023

2023 GHB/Diamond Water Indoor Hockey Festival kicks off today

2023 GHB/Diamond Water Indoor Hockey Festival...

Nov 30, 2023

Quarter finalists to be decided this Saturday

Quarter finalists to be decided this Saturday

Nov 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]