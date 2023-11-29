District 11 retains Swimming Supremacy at 61st National C/ships

Kaieteur Sports – In a resounding display of dominance, District 11 (North Georgetown) once again clinched the prestigious swimming title at the 61st National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming, and Track and Field Championships. This victory marked yet another year of unyielding control in the pool for the district, further solidifying its reputation as the powerhouse of national swimming.

Boasting a cadre of the country’s top-tier swimmers and fortified by dedicated coaches alongside the state-of-the-art National Aquatic Centre at Lilliendaal, District 11’s triumphs seem almost predestined. Their unwavering success in swimming remains unparalleled, with an official from the district proudly declaring a streak of over 15 years without a loss in this event.

However, this year’s championship was not without its challenges. While District 11 continued to reign supreme, the event witnessed commendable strides from other districts, signaling an increasing level of competition in the swimming arena.

In Monday’s closely watched battle, District 11 surged ahead with a staggering 441 points, outpacing District 10 (Upper Demerara/Kwakwani) which secured 349 points. East Georgetown (District 12) followed with 260 points, trailed by Bartica (District 7) at 237.5 points, Essequibo Coast/Pomeroon (District 2) at 202.5 points, and Rupununi (District 9) rounding off the top six among the 15 competing districts.

While District 11’s supremacy remains unshaken, the rising competition from other districts promises an exciting future for swimming in the National Schools’ Championships.